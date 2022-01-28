The 35th Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this Saturday. This year's show takes place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and will once again have two separate matches for men and women.

There have been hundreds of participants in the matches held so far, and today we take a look at ten who are all but forgotten.

These WWE Superstars hardly made a mark in their Royal Rumble appearance and thus are easily overlooked when fans recollect the matches.

Without further ado, here are 10 WWE Superstars you forgot appeared in the Royal Rumble:

#10 - El Torito

Royal Rumble 2014 remains as one of the matches the WWE Universe did not appreciate. The returning Batista won the match, but what shocked the fans the most was the absence of Daniel Bryan in the main event.

The anger grew after spots were 'wasted' by WWE with the likes of JBL, The Great Khali, and El Torito – someone the WWE Universe hardly remembers, let alone as a participant in the Royal Rumble.

El Torito made his way to the ring as the #20 entrant and lasted a minute and 49 seconds. The member of Los Matadores did manage an elimination (Fandango) before getting tossed out by Roman Reigns, who finished runner-up despite eliminating 12 participants.

#9 - Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan has participated in three Royal Rumble matches but never managed to leave a mark. She failed to eliminate a single participant in all her appearances, despite spending over 21 minutes in the ring!

In the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, the former Riott Squad member entered the ring at #3 and lasted for over minutes. She was the only superstar eliminated by Molly Holly before Michelle McCool tossed her out.

Sarah Logan did not last long in the 2019 Royal Rumble as Natalya and Kairi Sane combined to throw her out after just 5 minutes. The exit was quick but surprisingly only the 5th quickest that year as another Riott Squad member, Liv Morgan, lasted just 8 seconds.

2020 was the final time Logan entered the Royal Rumble match and her time in the ring was even shorter. She was eliminated after just 28 seconds but once again, not the quickest in the match as Chelsea Green was out after just 12 seconds.

