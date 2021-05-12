11 WWE Superstars and their hidden talents you might not know about

WWE Superstars are known to be some of the most talented athletes in the world. The company usually hires the best of the best. This has ensured that only top-level performers get the opportunity to become WWE Superstars.

Once a wrestler makes it to WWE, the fans start taking more interest in their personal lives and hobbies. Shayna Baszler’s ability to perform card tricks has been talked about a lot in recent times. It’s also no secret that Dolph Ziggler is a magician outside of the ring.

On the other hand, there are several current WWE Superstars who have hidden talents. At times, these superstars have spoken about their hidden talents.

Some fans might know about the hidden talents of their favorite superstars, but many more may remain unaware.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the hidden talents of 10 top superstars in WWE today.

#11-10 WWE Superstars Angelo Dawkins and Rhea Ripley have some interesting talents

WWE is filled with some of the most talented athletes in the entire industry. Angelo Dawkins is a superstar who has stood out with his incredible strength and athleticism in the ring over the past few years.

While Dawkins is doing a great job in the ring as part of The Street Profits with Montez Ford, he has a unique talent outside the ring. Dawkins is a great beatboxer and has shown off his incredible talent at times.

RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley also revealed her hidden talent during a session at the WWE Performance Center. Believe it or not, but The Nightmare of WWE is a skilled Pogo Jumper who can also hop the pogo stick with no hands.

According to Ripley, she could get in around 200 hops on the pogo stick with no hands once upon a time.

#9-7 NXT Superstars Fabian Aichner, Jessi Kamea and Roderick Strong have some unique hidden talents

WWE NXT’s Fabian Aichner is currently doing incredibly well as part of Imperium. Aicher has managed to make a name for himself in both NXT and NXT UK.

Aichner has revealed that he can unicycle. Unicycling is an impressive hidden talent for a serious superstar like Aichner who is currently busy taking down bodies for WALTER.

NXT newcomer Jessi Kamea also has an impressive hidden talent that needs to be brought to the spotlight. Kamea is currently working in partnership with Robert Stone in WWE.

The superstar has revealed that she’s a great artist and loves to doodle and finger paint. Now that’s one impressive talent to have outside of the ring.

In addition to the superstars mentioned above, Roderick Strong has spoken about his incredible dance moves for a Performance Center video. Not many fans were aware of Strong's dancing prowess outside of the wrestling ring before this.

