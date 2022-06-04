10 WWE Superstars who have the most Instagram followers

WWE Superstars are extremely popular, and except for some who like to keep themselves private, most have a very active social media presence. There are plenty of superstars who have millions of followers on platforms like Instagram, where they post regularly.

While a few of those with the most followers are former WWE Superstars, there are also some current stars with an enormous following.

Let's look at the top 10 WWE Superstars, both former and current, with the most Instagram followers.

#10 Alexa Bliss recently returned to the ring - 5,857,395

The list begins with one of the top names in the industry today - Alexa Bliss. The Goddess recently returned to the ring after a long hiatus and has since been on a winning streak.

Bliss has an enormous following on social media, immensely popular with upwards of 5.8 million followers on the Instagram platform.

#9 Paige has kept herself relevant despite in-ring retirement - 6,111,739

Since her unfortunate injury, Paige may not have wrestled in a WWE ring, but fans have not forgotten the superstar. She was forced to retire in 2018 and has since held non-wrestling roles as a manager, as well as the SmackDown General Manager.

She was also a part of the WWE Backstage show. Paige has a massive 6.1 million following on Instagram. She continues to stream live on Twitch and is a huge presence on social media.

#8 WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns - 6,320,309

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is only No. 8 on this list. Reigns has been one of the biggest stars of the current generation and has won almost everything the company has to offer.

Sitting now at the head of the table, Reigns is on the run of his lifetime, with it being more than 900 days since he was last pinned. He also is a big presence on Instagram, with more than 6.3 million followers.

#7 Randy Orton has slowly become a legend - 6,464,700

Randy Orton has been a part of the company for more than 20 years. Since his arrival, he has defeated almost every major star he confronted.

Be it Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, or even modern stars like Reigns, Rollins, and others, Orton has faced them all.

Despite not really posting regularly on Instagram, he has a following of more than 6.4 million on Instagram.

#6 Triple H has moved to a corporate role - 6,543,929

Triple H has become one of the godfathers of the wrestling business. Although sidelined now due to his health issues, the legend has helped create some of the top stars of this day and age.

While NXT has changed from his original vision, the stars who emerged from there have found enormous success over the years.

On Instagram, he has an enormous following of more than 6.5 million.

#5 & #4 Brie and Nikki Bella have remained extremely popular - 8,439,065 & 10,443,598

Brie and Nikki Bella might not be active in the ring, but they have kept themselves busy nonetheless. Together, they launched a wine label in 2021 called Bonita Bonita Wine. They have their own podcast, beauty line, memoir, and most recently started their own baby gear collection.

They have huge followings on Instagram, with Brie boasting more than 8.4 million while Nikki has 10.4 million.

#3 Ronda Rousey is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion - 15,336,709

Ronda Rousey holds the record for being the current full-time WWE star with the most followers on Instagram. She has upwards of 15.3 million at the moment.

Thanks to her UFC roots, she was famous even before coming to WWE and has only increased her follower base. The SmackDown Women's Champion has been dominant since returning to the company earlier this year.

#2 John Cena's posts on Instagram are unique - 17,613,194

John Cena is one of the biggest names ever to enter a WWE ring. The superstar, who faced Kurt Angle and spat out the words "ruthless aggression" almost 20 years back, has found himself constantly in the limelight.

Despite stepping away from the ring over the last five years, he has remained very relevant. In fact, thanks to his Hollywood career, he has been more relevant than before. As Peacemaker, he is part of the DC Universe and has been a part of multiple blockbuster movies.

On Instagram, Cena is known for his quirky posts, which usually don't have any captions. Instead, it's a reference to whatever is trending at the time. He has a massive following of more than 17.6 million.

#1 The Rock - 319,368,637

The Rock is head and shoulders above every other star when it comes to success outside WWE, as well as followers on Instagram.

With more than 319.3 million followers, he has the highest number of anyone on this list. Starring in multiple blockbuster movies every year, he has also become a massive presence on social media, making inspiring posts regularly.

