10 WWE Superstars who were kicked out of the locker room 

Being an employee of WWE is very similar to any other job, some employees are friends and employees who don't like each other. Many members of the RAW and SmackDown roster will be forced to share a locker room and this can then cause several issues if superstars don't get along.

There is also a certain hierarchy in WWE where wrestlers are forced to follow rules which have been created by the legends of the business who came before them. When these rules are broken, even though many of them are unwritten, there is a punishment.

Over the years, several WWE stars have been kicked out of the WWE locker room, it seems that this form of punishment is becoming more common as the years go by.

#10 & #9 The Hardyz

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been part of the wrestling world for more than two decades and even though the landscape of the business has changed in that time, The Hardyz decided to share some interesting stories regarding their first few years in the company as part of their 2003 autobiography.

The duo was young and impressionable when they first came to WWE and revealed that they were led astray by JBL. Even though the duo had seemingly been accepted in the locker room at this point, they were unceremoniously hauled back out by JBL after disrespecting Kane when they sat in his seat on a plane ride.

Wrestlers court then decided that The Hardyz should be forced to do a number of chores to help JBL despite the issue stemming from Kane being disrespected, this was done until the WWE Hall of Famer decided it was time to allow them back into the locker room.