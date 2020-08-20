There are many family relations in WWE at present, from siblings to parents, children and even cousins, but there are also a number of superstars in the company who are related through the marriage of others.

Relationships between two Superstars happen often in WWE and they have led to some interesting relations over the years. This means that the likes of Nikki Bella is now the sister-in-law of Daniel Bryan, and Bryan would have been the brother-in-law of John Cena if Cena and Nikki Bella had gone through with their wedding.

These kinds of relations between WWE superstars seem to go unnoticed, but it's worth noting that there are many of them and the most unlikely relations have been formed through someone else's marriage.

Here are 10 WWE Superstars who are only related through marriage:

#5. John Laurinaitis and Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is now married to former Divas Champion Brie Bella and the two stars have recently welcomed their second child, a son. The couple married back in 2014 and had their wedding featured on an episode of Total Divas before it was revealed that Brie's mother Kathy Colace was in a relationship with former Raw General Manager and current WWE backstage producer John Laurinaitis.

Their relationship was seen publicly throughout Total Bellas when the two stars revealed their plans to marry and tied the knot in the first season of the show. Kathy Colace and John Laurinaitis met through Nikki and Brie Bella's employment in WWE.

The marriage now means that John Laurinaitis is the step-\father of both former WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella, but at the same time, he is now related to Daniel Bryan since the former World Champion remains married to Brie Bella.