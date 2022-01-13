10 released WWE Superstar in 2021 who have joined AEW

In 2021, WWE released 85 superstars due to budget cuts. This was WWE's biggest exodus in history. These superstars were either released or chose not to renew their contracts.

Since its launch, AEW has been going head-to-head with WWE. Many former WWE stars have jumped ship to AEW. Tony Khan has been on a hunt for talent. In 2021, Khan managed to bring some big stars to AEW.

Following their release, some stars joined IMPACT or AEW. Let's look at 10 superstars released by WWE in 2021 who joined AEW.

#10. WWE's Big Show joins AEW as Paul Wight

The Big Show was with WWE since 1999. He was one of WWE's biggest athletes. Big Show left WWE in January 2021 due to creative frustrations.

On February 24, Paul Wight announced he signed with AEW as a commentator. He made his in-ring debut against QT Marshall at All Out 2021. He's currently hosting a YouTube show called AEW Dark: Elevation.

#9. Jake Atlas

Jake Atlas signed with WWE in 2019, showcasing his talent as a midcarder after winning several matches. He was released on August 6, 2021. After his release, Atlas appeared for a special showcase match against Tyler Rust. He soon announced his retirement due to mental health issues.

Atlas came out of retirement on December 28 and defeated Serpentico in his AEW debut. A week later, Tony Khan confirmed his signing with AEW. Atlas faced Adam Cole in his first televised match, where was defeated. Jake Atlas is a young talent, and now that he has signed with AEW, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh