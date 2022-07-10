WWE is a place where people enter as just wrestlers but leave as true superstars. The company changes the lives of many competitors forever.

Apart from just a career point of view, there are several other ways professional wrestling can change an employee's life forever. Stars work together and grow together.

Over the years, several performers have built long-lasting friendships in the promotion, and a few lucky stars have managed to find life partners while working together on-screen.

There have also been times when a television storyline has led to close friendships between wrestlers, and a few times, the friendship has even evolved into love.

Here, we have 10 WWE Superstars who started dating after working together on a storyline.

#10 and #9: Carmella and Big Cass

The relationship between Carmella and Big Cass was a famous story a few years ago.

The stars debuted together on NXT in 2014. Initially, Carmella was an ally of the tag team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. She served as their manager and the three worked on multiple storylines together.

Carmella and Cass started dating each other while working together and their relationship was showcased on the popular WWE show Total Divas. In an interview with EWrestling, Big Cass talked about the struggles the two faced while dating and being on different brands

"Oh yeah, we never see [each other]. We see each other one-and-a-half days a week! I think we're the only couple on [WWE] TV that isn't on the same brand if I'm correct,'' said Cass. ''I'm almost 100% sure that that's the case. Yeah, so we're the only ones. It's tough. We see each other one-and-a-half days a week. We talk about everything but wrestling. We try not to talk about wrestling. It's just too much. Yeah, we try to stay as far away from it as possible."

Unfortunately, their relationship quietly ended, with Carmella publicly talking about the matter on an episode of Total Divas. As of now, the former Women's Champion is married to RAW color commentator and former in-ring performer Corey Graves.

Curious how the former Women's Champion met Corey Graves? The answer is right here.

#8 and #7: Lana and Rusev

Rusev (Miro in AEW) and Lana were two of the top stars in the company until the former United States Champion was released from his contract.

The two worked together in NXT as well as on the main roster. Rusev was an excellent performer and Lana was his on-screen manager. They worked together on significant storylines involving significant stars like John Cena and Bobby Lashley.

The two soon started dating and later married each other in 2016. Initially, the former United States Champion didn't want to date Lana and famously talked about it in a video available on his YouTube Channel.

"This was always the thing about me and CJ, I never wanted to date CJ. So, I was working there, and I was specifically focused on my wrestling. I did not care about any of the new women, I did not wanna interact. I did not want to have anything with the new recruits, all recruits, I did not want to date anybody at work. I was strictly focused on working, and that's it." said Rusev.

As of now, they are a happily married couple. Fans may potentially get to see them together in AEW soon.

#6 and #5: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

The couple exchanged vows in 2014

Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson in AEW) and Brie Bella are one of the most prominent couples to ever work in WWE. Their chemistry has been showcased on television on multiple occasions.

The two first got to know each other due to a WWE storyline. In 2010, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Daniel Bryan were involved in a storyline where the twins tried to win the love of the United States Champion.

A 2010 segment where Brie and Nikki kissed Daniel Bryan became famous when the couple reacted to it on their YouTube Channel. The video has been embedded above.

In an interview with PWMania, the former world champion talked about how the couple initially got to know each other.

"It actually started as a story line and then we really hit it off. Actually it was shortly before our story line ended we kind of started dating each other." Bryan said.

Currently, Bryan Danielson is one of the most important stars in AEW while Brie Bella works as an ambassador for WWE.

#4 and #3: WWE Alumni CM Punk and AJ Lee

Punk and Lee worked as an on-screen couple

CM Punk and AJ Lee spent years together in WWE and have been married for a long time. The two were among the most significant assets in the business, having held the WWE Championship and Divas Championship respectively.

Fans might know that their love story originally started due to an on-screen storyline. In 2012, the two were involved in a romantic storyline where AJ attempted to win the attention of CM Punk.

Eventually, the stars came closer and started dating. In 2014, they exchanged vows and have been together ever since. As of now, CM Punk is a major AEW star while AJ Lee is retired.

#2 and #1: WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and former world champion Triple H

The most powerful couple in WWE

This power couple was always going to be at the top of our list. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are arguably the most renowned pair in professional wrestling history.

Fans might not know that the two started dating after a WWE storyline. In 1999, they were presented as an on-screen couple and soon started dating in real life.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Stephanie McMahon described how the power couple started dating each other.

"He would drop hints and I sort of wondered like is he hitting on me and then I thought no he can't be. (...) Well, our storyline was that we were married and we took over the business and drove my dad out. And so like I would be sitting on his lap and things like that and he'd just say things. One time when I was standing around the ring, he sort of crawled around me, he was on the floor and he felt my leg. And I was like that's definitely flirtation. That's not [part of the script]. (...) It was a very touchy situation," The Billion Dollar Princess said. (H/T: wwfoldschool.com)

After dating for several years, the two officially got married in 2003. Since then, they have worked on multiple storylines together as "The Authority".

Other famous WWE couples include Randy Orton and Kim Orton. Here is how they met each other.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far