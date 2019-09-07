10 WWE Superstars who are currently absent from WWE TV, the reason why and when they are expected to return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 07 Sep 2019, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are many absent Superstars at the moment

It's that time of the year, where many of the members of the WWE roster are out injured following SummerSlam. Although, injury isn't the only reason that many of these wrestlers are on the sidelines since each star has their own reason for being off WWE TV.

WWE isn't utilizing much of their talent on the main roster at present, which could be why The Fashion Police and Killian Dain have returned to NXT whilst Alexander Wolfe is part of NXT UK now even though he was promoted to the main roster alongside the other members of Sanity last year.

The Wildcard Rule has allowed WWE to use many stars on SmackDown and Raw which has taken up several slots that could have been used for many mid-card Superstars who haven't been seen for a number of months.

#10. Rusev and Lana

Rusev and Lana are currently on hiatus from WWE

Rusev hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he was part of the 51-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown back in June. Ahead of his appearance in the match, Rusev hadn't been seen since May 17th whilst his wife Lana's last appearance was as part of the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

It has been reported by a number of reputable news outlets including Forbes that Rusev and Lana are on indefinite hiatus from WWE currently since the couple has made the decision not to re-sign their contracts with WWE when they expire in the coming months.

It has also been reported that WWE is keeping the couple off WWE TV for the foreseeable future because they don't want the duo to be considered "red hot" if they leave. This is because they would then be able to move on to another promotion and take advantage of the work that WWE has done with their characters.

1 / 10 NEXT