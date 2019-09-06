4 Superstars who could return at Clash of Champions 2019

We are just a week away from the Clash of Champions PPV, where 8 titles will be defended, while WWE will also crown the 2019 King of the Ring.

There are quite a few interesting match-ups in store for us at the PPV, including a Universal title match where Seth Rollins will face his tag team partner Braun Strowman, after the duo defend their RAW Tag Team titles earlier in the night against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Sasha Banks will also have her first match since her return to WWE television when she faces off against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The PPV could also see the return of a few Superstars in the run up to the last big PPV of the year, Survivor Series, which will take place on November 24.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at Clash of Champions 2019:

#4 Harper

Harper, or Luke Harper as he was known previously, has not been on WWE television for a long time, with his last match back in April when he wrestled in a dark match on SmackDown Live.

Since then, he has reportedly asked for his release from WWE, which was rejected by WWE management, and it seems like he may very well sit out the rest of his contract.

But, it would be a pity if that were to happen as Harper still has something to offer. With his former tag team partner Rowan in a feud with Roman Reigns, and perhaps even Daniel Bryan, and his former Wyatt Family members, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, getting significant airtime on RAW, Harper could still be involved in some way on WWE television.

He could perhaps team up with Rowan to take on Bryan and Reigns, or even side with Wyatt, who called Rowan to "come home" recently.

We could perhaps see Harper return at Clash of Champions and take out a few people and side with Rowan or Wyatt.

