WWE News: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has an interesting proposition for Erick Rowan

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 512 // 05 Sep 2019, 03:32 IST

Bray Wyatt's 'team'

Bray Wyatt has made headlines with everyone he's done since returning to WWE after a long hiatus and re-debuting as 'The Fiend'. He's attacked Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler and won his debut match at SummerSlam. Now his latest comment on Twitter is making headlines again!

The 'Fiend' talks about teamwork on Monday Night RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW he starred in a new episode of Firefly Funhouse where he apologised to Finn Balor for SummerSlam, but went on to address the rumors of him challenging Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman to a match at Hell in a Cell. He said,

"Besides, Seth and Braun don't make a very good team, they're selfish, greedy, and in another life they took something very dear to me. But unlike those bozos I've learned to embrace the virtue of teamwork. My team... they help me cope with the pain. But 'The Fiend' he helps me inflict it. See you in hell."

Is 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt forming a new stable?

Now, many took this to mean that he was simply confirming the rumors of Hell in a Cell, but what if WWE are slowly laying the groundwork for Wyatt to form a new stable, similar to the Wyatt Family but in-keeping with his new character duality?

There are already some suggestions that SmackDown Live's Liv Morgan is about to be repackaged as someone aligned with 'The Fiend' and now it seems that Wyatt himself is looking to recruit, and is targeting his former Wyatt family stable-mate.

Will Erick Rowan join 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after demolishing Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan?

Erick Rowan seemingly dissolved his partnership with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live when he destroyed Bryan and Roman Reigns to close the show, all part of the mysterious attacker storyline we've seen involving Reigns. But after the show he took to Twitter to comment on his actions

“I’ve got no strings to HOLD ME DOWN” pic.twitter.com/fIwgQHNK6I — ROWAN (@ERICKROWAN) September 4, 2019

As you can see Rowan is indicating that he is now free and won't be held down anymore, which is bad news for Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions where the two will fight, but great news for anyone looking to reconnect with an old partner - like 'The Fiend'.

Come home baby boy — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 4, 2019

Will Erick Rowan 'Let Him In' and 'come home' or is he seriously about having no strings heading into Clash of Champions? We'll have to wait and see. One thing's for certain though Bray Wyatt does almost everything deliberately so don't be surprised if we see a new faction spring up with him as the leader in the near future!

Would you be interested in a new faction of Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan and Erick Rowan? Who would you put in a stable with 'The Fiend'? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!