10 WWE Superstars who could do well in AEW

These WWE Superstars are more than capable of doing really well in AEW!

While some have been rumored, others could eventually end up in the company.

Sasha Banks and Rusev

Ever since AEW came into the picture back in January of 2019, there have been constant rumors which have surrounded some WWE Superstars who could make a mark if they went over to AEW. The future of certain Superstars has been under constant speculation since the arrival of the competitor to the scene.

This has been justified, as several WWE Superstars and personalities have certainly made their presence felt on AEW, with Jon Moxley, Arn Anderson, Tye Dillinger all doing well. More recently, wrestling fans have been witness to the debuts of Matt Hardy and Luke Harper — now known as Brodie Lee — on AEW, both of whom recently left WWE.

With this in mind, it is an accepted fact that the coming years will see certain WWE Superstars leave the company and go to AEW, given the large size of WWE's current roster. Given this situation, in this article, we are going to be taking a look at ten different Superstars who could actually do well in AEW.

Just as a reminder, these are Superstars who could do well in AEW. We are not necessarily stating that these Superstars are actually leaving WWE to join AEW.

Without any further ado, let's get into it!

#10 & #9 Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder — The Revival

The Revival

At this point, let's just admit it, both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder will be leaving WWE in the near future. The last time either Superstar competed in a WWE ring was during a WWE Live Event on 9th February. Before that, The Revival was in a four-way tag team match on SmackDown on 31st January.

Neither has been seen on television since then and given the rumors surrounding their future in the company for almost a year now, this is the natural progression of things. It has been rumored that they are waiting out their contracts, and once they are up, they will be leaving to join AEW.

While both their contracts were set to expire in April, with the additional time tacked on due to injuries, Dash Wilder's contract is supposed to expire in mid-June instead.

The tag team division in AEW is one of the best in the world. The addition of The Revival would make it extremely difficult to compete with.

