10 current WWE Superstars you may have forgotten have been with the company for over a decade

The WWE Universe has been hit hard by the release of some of the company's top superstars over the past year. Many superstars who the fans believed would remain with the company for a long time were released due to various reasons.

Currently, many superstars in WWE have notably been with the company for a long time. Sheamus, John Cena, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz are some of the big names who’ve been with the company for well over a decade.

However, there are a few other big names who’ve been performing for the company for a long time. Many fans might not be aware of the fact that a lot of their favorite superstars have been with the company for over a decade.

Take a look at 10 current WWE Superstars who’ve been with the company for over ten years.

Honorary Mention - Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre walked into WWE in 2007 and later signed a contract with the company in 2008. After competing in some decent feuds, McIntyre was dubbed "The Chosen One" by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Scottish Superstar failed to reach the top of WWE even though he had the management and the fans behind his back. After winning the Intercontinental Championship, he was moved to the lower mid-card in the company. In 2014, WWE released him from his contract after nearly six years.

The superstar worked on the independent circuit for some time before making a comeback to WWE in 2016. He was much more successful this time around and went on to become the NXT Champion.

In 2020, McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE Championship. The Scottish Warrior gets an honorary mention on this list as he has been with the company for over ten years, spread across two tenures.

#10. Titus O’Neil has been a prominent figure in WWE

Titus O’Neil has helped kickstart the careers of many WWE Superstars, including Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. The inaugural WWE 24/7 Championship hasn’t won any top titles in the company even though he has been part of many interesting rivalries.

Titus remains one of the least featured superstars in WWE today. However, it is important to note that the superstar has been with the company for over a decade now.

Titus may have been away from the scenes for extended periods, but he has helped WWE with a lot of community and charity work. He joined WWE in 2009 and has been part of several tag teams throughout his career. He is someone who will likely remain with WWE until he retires from the sport.

