10 WWE Superstars who've received death threats

Many WWE Superstars have been the victim of bullying and have received death threats during their wrestling careers

The WWE Universe at times forgets that the characters played in the ring are not real.

Several WWE Superstars have fallen victim to death threats

WWE has always tried hard to blur the lines between fantasy and reality and worked for decades to give fans the best of entertainment. The longest-running shows on television come from the hard work of all the men and women involved in the product backstage and in the ring, and they deserve to get credit for what they do on a daily basis.

While WWE Superstars are compensated well for the services they provide to the company and the fans, it’s not always smooth sailing for them as the fans or other stakeholders can get out of hand at times and threaten them.

Over the years, we’ve heard on countless occasions about WWE Superstars receiving death threats from fans or fellow wrestlers purely because of their work, success, or the character they are given to portray inside the ring.

While many of these factors are beyond their control, people tend to forget that and try to take the extreme step to cause harm to the in-ring entertainers.

With that in mind, we have come up with a list of 10 WWE Superstars who have been the unfortunate victims of death threats during their wrestling careers.

#10 Baron Corbin

Being with me in the main event at @TheGarden and avoided that chokeslam BC I’m really good https://t.co/2g8OvIp9R7 pic.twitter.com/pH27ll1YA7 — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 23, 2020

Baron Corbin is a controversial figure in WWE today, as fans believe he has been given unfair opportunities.

He is regarded as one of the safest workers in the ring today, and that has allowed him to rub shoulders with some of the biggest legends of the sport including Kurt Angle.

That’s not all, as WWE handed him a big spot at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 that made the crowd go wild and allowed him to get a lot more heat during his heel rung.

A big spot led to the WWE Superstar receiving a lot of heat and threats

During a Mixed Tag Team Match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Corbin was handed the biggest spot of the night as he was allowed to hit his finisher, known as The End of Days, to Lynch. While the spot received a pop from the crowd, Corbin revealed to Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling Podcast that he received death threats from fans following the move.

While things did not get too serious, it seems like fans of The Man took The Lone Wolf’s actions in the ring a bit too seriously!

