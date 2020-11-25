WWE currently has the biggest roster the company has ever had, not only that but there are also five different WWE brands, which means that there is plenty of TV time for the superstars who are currently under contract.

Several current WWE stars are sidelined through injury, including Charlotte who recently underwent surgery, Mickie James who's struggling with a broken nose, and Ivar from The Viking Raiders who suffered an injury a few months ago on RAW.

Several current WWE stars have been away from TV for a number of weeks without an explanation. Here are just 11 current WWE stars who are not injured but have been AWOL in recent weeks.

#11. Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas has not wrestled on WWE TV since November 2019 and even though his B Team partner Curtis Axel was released from the company back in April, Dallas remains contracted with WWE.

Back in September, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that Dallas had asked for some time away from WWE, and whilst the former NXT Champion hasn't been released, it's unknown when he is expected to return.

Last November, he decided to take some time off, and he has not been back since. He has not been released. A lot of people don't even realize he just turned 30. He's got a lot of years ahead of him if he still wants to wrestle. Axel was released by WWE. Bo Dallas has been out of action since November. I haven't heard anything about him coming back. So, either it's being kept quiet, or he's just enjoying that time off."

Whilst Dallas has been away from WWE TV, his brother Bray Wyatt has become one of the highlights on-screen.

#10. WWE star Tucker Knight

Tucker was drafted over to Monday Night RAW in one of the biggest shocks of the WWE Draft back in October. After turning on Otis at Clash of Champions, Tucker was then targetted by RETRIBUTION at the beginning of November and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

It would have made a lot of sense for Tucker to be added to Team RAW to combat the fact that Otis was on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, but this didn't happen. It has now been almost a month since Tucker has been seen on WWE TV and it's believed that he is still selling his injuries at the hands of RETRIBUTION.