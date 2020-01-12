11-time World Champion possibly returning for WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Karan Bedi

Jan 12, 2020

Do you think you know me? (Pic Source: wwe.com)

Reports have emerged that a WWE Superstar who has long been retired could be making his way back to the Squared circle. According to Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone, Edge will be an entrant in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Online speculation about this has been rampant for weeks now. 'Could Edge be making a comeback at the age of 46' has been the oft-asked question in all corners.

The Rated-R Superstar retired from the ring in 2011 and has made sporadic appearances over the years. He seemed to be doing just fine as he was settled into his acting career, after securing a supporting role on History Channel show Vikings.

But now it looks like Edge is headed back to wrestle again. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has said that Edge has signed a new deal with WWE.

“We’ve been told that Edge signed a new deal. We’ve been told that it has a very nice upside to it financially and you have to think it’s not just a legends deal where they just have him show up and have him do promos. So, I think there’s more smoke to the fire with Edge than there is with Paige as we record this.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone has now said that Edge will indeed be in the Royal Rumble match. He said: (H/T WrestlingNewsSource)

"A source speaking with Wrestlezone recently said Edge will make his in-ring return, and we can expect to see him as an entrant in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match."

From the looks of things, the WWE Hall of Famer seems headed back to WWE; he could soon become an active member of the roster. It'll be interesting to see who his first opponent will be when he does have his return match.