11 Winners from WWE Clash of Champions 2019 - Where are they now?

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 is just a few days away, and WWE has been working hard to develop some top rivalries for the event. There is a lot of hype for this event as almost all the matches scheduled are for the major Championships.

This year, the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the three Tag Team Championships will be defended at the event along with the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

Last year's events were a lot of fun for the fans as several main roster titles were on the line. A few titles changed hands during the night, while one non-title match was also held on the event. Most of the winners of the matches from last year’s Clash of Champions are still part of the company and are either preparing to feature during this year’s show or working towards the next major events.

In this article, we will look at the 11 winners from last year’s Clash of Champions, and where they are now.

#11 Drew Gulak (WWE Cruiserweight Champion)

During the WWE Clash of Champions 2019 pre-show, Drew Gulak defended his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo in a Triple Threat Match.

While Carrillo had the upper hand in the match and almost won the title by delivering the Aztec press to Dorado, Gulak threw Carrillo into the ring post and pinned Dorado to retain his title at the event.

Gulak later lost the title to Lio Rush on WWE NXT. Since then, Gulak has moved to WWE SmackDown and had a good partnership with Daniel Bryan. He’s also served as a guest commentator on 205 Live.

#10 Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions)

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were seen as one of the stronger heel teams in WWE RAW heading into last year's event, as the two took on Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at the event.

After some miscommunication between the Champions, the challengers took advantage and Roode hit a Glorious DDT on Rollins to pick up the victory.

Roode, who is a Canadian national, hasn’t been seen in WWE for a long time as he has been hit with travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ziggler, on the other hand, has been able to be involved some major rivalries on WWE RAW and is currently involved in some feuds on RAW Underground.