11 WWE Rumors that should come true

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.41K   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:55 IST

Brothers of Destruction vs. D Generation X
Going by the latest buzz, we could see a DX reunion and they will take on the Brothers of Destruction

WWE Rumor Mill is spinning in full force for the last three days. As a result, a lot of rumors have been doing the talks. In this section, we only look at the optimistic ones and leave behind the gloomy ones.

When and how will Shawn Michaels return back to the squared circle? What role will Mick Foley play at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view? What is the latest update pertaining to the rumor of Pentagon Dark and Rey Fenix heading to WWE? What are the current plans for the main-event of Survivor Series? And, which former Women's Champion will return at Evolution? We take a look at all these rumors and hope it eventually turns out to be true.

Without any further ado, here are 11 WWE Rumors that should come true.

#11 Austin Theory to head towards NXT

This weekend, Velveteen Dream showed up at his first non-WWE event since signing with the company. He took on Austin Theory in an Evolve show at Maryland Championship Wrestling Arena and defeated him.

After the match, the former MCW Tag Team Champion cut a promo praising his battered opponent. Here is what he said (H/T: givemesport.com):

"The guy the Dream just beat down out here, that dude back there… I’m sure you’ll be seeing a rematch between Austin Theory and the Dream somewhere in NXT, I can almost guarantee it."

Austin Theory had a tryout with WWE this year. Although it didn't go successfully, we have seen in the past that WWE keep tracks of their tryouts and call them later.

Austin Theory only turned 21 in August this year. Moreover, he has already been in the ring with industry stalwarts like Keith Lee, Sami Callihan, and Homicide to name a few. With age on his side, it is only a matter of time since he joins a huge promotion. WWE should capitalize on him and offer him a contract before Ring Of Honor or Impact Wrestling do the needful.

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
