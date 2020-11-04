12 Current WWE Superstars and pictures of their children: What do Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles' kids look like?

Inside the ring, WWE Superstars are among the fiercest athletes in the world. However, the same WWE Superstars are just like any person outside the wrestling ring. The athletes have a personal life outside the ring and relationships that have been very rewarding personally. These special relationships have also supported and helped them progress in their careers.

The biggest joy in such relationships comes from the birth of a child, and many current WWE Superstars are happy parents who are trying their best to juggle the work-life balance.

Over the years, we’ve seen several children of WWE Superstars following in the footsteps of their parents and also venturing into the world of wrestling to carry on the family name. This has allowed us to get several top WWE Superstars such as Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Bray Wyatt.

Similarly, we could see a few children of current WWE Superstars also make it to the wrestling ring in the future, and therefore it is important to keep an eye on them from a very young age.

Keeping that in mind, we will look at some of the top WWE Superstars in the company today along with pictures of their young ones.

#12 The high-flyer of The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander was the heart of WWE’s Cruiserweight division not too long ago and ruled over 205 Live for several months. After making it to the main roster, Alexander had to struggle a bit before he found his footing and joined The Hurt Business to push his career forward.

In June 2018, Alexander married Aerial Monroe who is also a wrestler by profession. She currently competes for WWE’s rival promotion All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Big Swole.

The couple has a daughter together and Alexander has taken to social media a few times to introduce his daughter to the WWE Universe. The little girl has also shared the WWE backstage area with some of the company’s biggest stars.

#11 Future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton

14-time World Champion Randy Orton is the most decorated active wrestler in WWE today. By the time he hangs up his boots, Orton could become the most celebrated WWE Superstar of all time.

In 2007, The Viper married Samantha Speno with whom he had a daughter named Alanna Marie Orton. The couple divorced in June 2013, following which Orton married Kimberly Kessler in November 2015. Kessler had three sons before she married Orton.

Orton and Kimberly have one daughter together named Brooklyn Rose Orton, who is currently the youngest member of the family.