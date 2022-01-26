12 most stunning Royal Rumble moments

The road to the most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history starts this Saturday night at the the 35th annual Royal Rumble spectacular.

The event will take place live on January 29 from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. In fact, The Dome at America's Center will be the largest venue to have hosted the event in its history, which adds more grandure to the weekend's star-studded presentation.

Since the Royal Rumble's inception in 1988, the event has been known to throw some shocking twists and turns to set off the calendar year with pandemonium. From shocking returns, debuts and some jaw-dropping wins and eliminations, you just never know quite what to expect.

This year will be no different, with a 30-Man and 30-Woman Rumble match scheduled to take place, anything could happen. The unknown is what makes this particular event one of the most exhilarating nights on the WWE calendar.

We already know some of the surprise names that will enter the women's bout, including WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and Lita. Legends such as Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly and Summer Rae will also enter vying for a chance to headline WrestleMania.

That being said, let's take a look at the twelve most stunning moments from the history of the Royal Rumble.

#12 Shawn Michaels defies the odds in the 1995 Royal Rumble match

In 1995, for the first time ever in Rumble history, a WWE Superstar entered the match as the number one entrant, and went onto the whole thing. The man who claimed the feat, outlasting 29 other entrants, was none other than Shawn Michaels.

Despite nearly being eliminated, with his feet dangling dangerously close to the floor, Michaels hung on. This moment in particular is one of the most iconic Rumble moments in history that is always replayed. He eventually eliminated the British Bulldog to claim his WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

#11 Ric Flair enters the 1992 Royal Rumble match and wins it

With Hulk Hogan seemingly the favorite to win the match, who could have predicted Ric Flair would steal the crown. In 1992, The Nature Boy entered the Rumble match as the third entrant and fought for over one hour, finally eliminating Sid Justice to win.

This match was different than the usual Rumble matches we had seen at the time, as the vacant WWE Championship was also on the line. So not only did Flair etch his name in Rumble history, but also added another world title to his historic collection of reigns.

