12-time champion to leave WWE because of Roman Reigns? - 3 superstars who may depart from the company this year

Roman Reigns is taking a much-needed break from the wrestling scene after being the backbone of the SmackDown brand since the Pandemic Era. Meanwhile, there are a bunch of superstars whose contracts are due to end in 2024.

While the company may be willing to offer a significant amount of money to retain the services of some performers, there's a chance that a few will decide to leave.

Let's look at three stars who might bid farewell to the Stamford-based promotion by the end of this year. Among the individuals mentioned, one person on this list openly conveyed their discontentment towards Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction.

#3. 12-time WWE champion Sheamus could leave the company due to frustration regarding Roman Reigns

Sheamus' contract is set to expire by the end of this year, and the 12-time WWE champion (three-time WWE Champion, one-time World Heavyweight Champion, three-time United States Champion, four-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion) might choose to leave the Stamford-based promotion.

There are concerns that The Celtic Warrior's association with the company may be nearing its conclusion due to his vocal criticism of certain aspects of his WWE career and his discontent with the booking of Roman Reigns.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the Irish star shared his thoughts on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline, mentioning that the heel faction has received significant attention in the storyline, sometimes overshadowing other talented individuals.

''Obviously, there's the luxury of getting all the storyline time and everything. I feel like Roman Reigns has made the most of the opportunity he’s had, but I feel like there’s guys on the roster begging for that amount of time to tell their own stories, and that’s one of the only things that’s going. The rest of the roster needs story time too," he said.

The former World Heavyweight Champion added:

"With MSG a couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns and company went 20 minutes over. So, me and Theory had two segs, which turned into three small segs on the floor, you know? So that's tough as well to go out and do that. It's benefited him a lot and [Paul] Heyman and the story they have to tell; all within that family and stuff!" [H/T: DailyMail]

Sheamus has had a storied career in the company, but some believe it might be time for him to part ways with WWE. After a successful feud with Gunther in 2023, where he garnered attention from fans, the momentum seemed to fizzle out, and the former King of the Ring faded into obscurity.

Understandably, he was dissatisfied with the prolonged Roman Reigns segment, and it remains uncertain whether The Celtic Warrior will ultimately choose to renew his contract or depart from WWE. Jumping ship to another promotion with greater autonomy could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the former Mr. Money in the Bank.

#2. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne signed a three-year deal with WWE in 2021, and his agreement is set to conclude by the end of this year. Throughout his time in the organization, the 30-year-old has predominantly been part of a tag team, and it appears unlikely that the promotion will view him as a serious singles competitor.

The former UK champion has confidence in his abilities. The talented wrestler has proved his critics wrong by earning a spot on the main roster. However, Pete might decide to move on to pursue better opportunities as a singles star.

#1. Natalya

The Queen of Harts has had an impressive career in WWE. Recent reports suggest that her contract is nearing its end this month. The company views her as a valuable asset in mentoring and guiding younger talents, ensuring their growth and development.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could potentially have a secure job for as long as she desires. However, Natalya might part ways with WWE to explore other wrestling promotions.

