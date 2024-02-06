12-time champion to return after 5 months to confront Gunther on WWE RAW? Exploring potential storyline

A WWE Superstar could be planning on making his return tonight on RAW to confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther after being on hiatus for five months.

Gunther defeated Ricochet in June 2022 to become Intercontinental Champion and has been dominant ever since. He competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes for the second year in a row. The Imperium leader successfully defended the title against Kofi Kingston last Monday night on RAW.

Sheamus has had several epic matches with the Intercontinental Champion but has not been able to capture the title. The Celtic Warrior has not competed since his loss to Edge in August 2023. The former Brawling Brutes member could be getting set to make his return later tonight on WWE RAW.

The 36-year-old will be celebrating 600 days as Intercontinental Champion tonight on the red brand. Sheamus took to social media earlier today and stated he would still love to take the Intercontinental Championship away from the Imperium leader.

The 12-time champion could return to the company tonight and issue a challenge to the Intercontinental Champion. The veteran could challenge Gunther for the title, and the marquee match could take place at WrestleMania 40.

WWE RAW star Gunther claims he has lost respect for Sheamus

Gunther stated that he lost respect for Sheamus during their WWE rivalry last year.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump in 2023, the Intercontinental Champion took several shots at Sheamus. He noted that he had defeated the veteran multiple times and had lost some respect for him during their rivalry.

"I've beaten him [Sheamus] twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," said Gunther.

The leader of Imperium has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. It will be fascinating to see if a WWE Superstar finally dethrones him of the title in 2024.

