12-time champion to return to save R-Truth from John Cena? Exploring potential comeback

John Cena shocked the world by attacking R-Truth at WWE Backlash 2025. However, a ghost from his past could return to avenge the veteran wrestler as soon as this week's SmackDown episode.

After defeating Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena appeared to address the media during the post-show press conference. However, R-Truth interrupted him to reiterate his support for him even during the ongoing heel stint.

He unintentionally offended Cena when he mentioned how some fans chant "You can't wrestle" during his matches. Truth then suffered a brutal Attitude Adjustment through the press conference table, shocking fans worldwide. At such a time, he might need help from someone.

Cody Rhodes could be the perfect candidate to save R-Truth from the corrupt Cenation Leader. The two were featured in comic backstage segments during the Road to WrestleMania 41. Cody will likely want to regain the title he lost at The Show of Shows, so it will make sense for him to save the popular veteran on SmackDown. This could lead to a WrestleMania 41 rematch at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

While this scenario is possible, it must be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

John Cena could face R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

While a match with Cody Rhodes is a possible option, there is a chance the company will book Cena to face R-Truth at the upcoming special event.

According to a recent report from Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, John Cena could battle R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The show is less than two weeks away, so the Attitude Adjustment at Backlash could have been the beginning of the build to the potential encounter.

There are chances of Cody Rhodes interfering during the storyline, as he is anticipated to return on the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. Cody and Cena are also advertised for Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7, so the two could reignite their feud in the coming weeks. Fans should be prepared for a thrill ride.

