12-time WWE champion to help Gunther beat Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg will wrestle his final match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12. The Hall of Famer is set to battle Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The bout promises to be a hard-hitting affair. However, it might be bombarded with shenanigans as one of Gunther's arch-rivals may get involved and shock the world by helping Gunther retain his title.

The seeds of the rivalry between Gunther and Goldberg were planted during Bad Blood 2024, where The Ring General mocked Da Man by calling him a "one-trick pony." The former WWE Universal Champion made his return on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW and challenged The Ring General for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The feud that began eight months ago is set to culminate at SNME.

Gunther regained the world title by defeating Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of RAW. Interestingly, it looks like The YEET Master is not done with The Ring General just yet.

During the SummerSlam kickoff show at Fanatics Fest, Jey was asked about who he wanted to win between Gunther and Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. The 12-time WWE champion responded by giving The Ring General his flowers and claimed he hoped for Gunther to win so he could have a rematch after the event.

"I gotta go with Gunther. Because right now Gunther's the better man… I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level."

With Jey Uso adamant that he wants to face Gunther one more time, The YEET Master could get involved during Goldberg vs. Gunther to make sure The Ring General walks out of Atlanta with the World Heavyweight Championship.

While it may seem like a heel turn at first, things could unfold differently. Jey's actions may be attributed to his obsession with beating Gunther and proving that he's the better man between the two.

Jey's involvement would prevent Goldberg from losing clean in his final match and start a new chapter in the rivalry between The YEET Master and Gunther. That said, this scenario is only speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait and see how the Triple H-led creative team books Goldberg's final match.

Veteran predicts Goldberg will beat Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

While speaking on UnSKripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the match between Gunther and Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. Apter noted that the Hall of Famer wanted to be champion once again and would not return for a final match just to lose.

"Knowing him, knowing his personality, and knowing him personally, I don't think he would come back to lose and go out that way. I just don't see that happening to him... I am talking about his final match. I think he wants to be champion one more time."

It will be interesting to see how Da Man's final match plays out at Saturday Night's Main Event.

