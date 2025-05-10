12-time WWE champion to return & attack John Cena after he beats Randy Orton at Backlash? Potential explored

John Cena is set to face Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. It will be the last chapter in this historic rivalry, and fans are extremely excited for this showdown. While it will be an exciting match, The Cenation Leader will likely retain his gold. However, a massive surprise could be waiting for the champion after his bout.

Cody Rhodes could return and attack John Cena after the match. The 12-time champion has been absent since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, a recent report by PWInsider suggests that there have been internal pitches for Rhodes' return at Backlash. This gives rise to the speculation that The American Nightmare may show up in St. Louis.

After his potential win, Cena could lay out an all-out ambush on Orton. He could try to injure The Viper to make sure he never comes back to WWE. However, as The Franchise Player starts assaulting, the lights may go down and Cody Rhodes' theme song could echo in the arena. The 39-year-old could rush to the ring and attack the WWE legend to drive him away from the ring.

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold. The Prodigal Son is the biggest babyface in the company right now, and WWE cannot afford to keep him away from television for a long time. Besides, Cody Rhodes is also advertised for next week's episode of SmackDown, making his comeback at Backlash a plausible scenario.

Additionally, a big stage like Backlash could be a perfect stage for a return and to kick off the next chapter in his feud with John Cena. That said, it is going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store.

Cody Rhodes to face John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event?

Cody Rhodes is likely to face John Cena down the line once again for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If he makes his return at Backlash, WWE might not waste any time booking their match at the next big stage. The two rivals might face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held on May 24.

There is absolutely no doubt that Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena II has the potential to sell out a stadium. There were rumors that WWE might be planning for The American Nightmare to be the one who ultimately dethrones The Cenation Leader down the line.

However, The American Nightmare's return could push WWE to fast-track their plans and ignite the next chapter in the Rhodes-Cena rivalry. Moreover, it could be a solid main event for WWE's NBC spectacle at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

If it happens at Saturday Night's Main Event, it could directly put The Prodigal Son into the spotlight without affecting his momentum upon a potential return. However, it is nothing but speculation, and only time will tell what Triple H has in store.

