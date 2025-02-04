12-time WWE champion to turn heel and join forces with The New Day on RAW? Analyzing the chances

The New Day has been making more enemies than friends since kicking out Big E a few months ago on WWE RAW. However, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' fate might change if an unexpected ally decides to join them.

On the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, The New Day kicked out Big E during their 10th anniversary since they claimed the latter was no longer supporting them after he had been absent due to injury. Since then, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have become the most hated superstars in the company.

While many may think 12-time champion Big E might forgive them and have a change of heart, that might not happen soon.

Big E hasn't spoken positively about Kofi and Xavier since he was kicked out of the group, whether as a WWE panelist or on social media. While at the recent Royal Rumble Countdown show, he even shared that one of his biggest regrets was helping Kingston and Woods in the contest throughout the years.

Kofi and Xavier have also been doing well for themselves since turning heel as well. They regained fan interest and became must-see stars on Monday Night RAW. If Big E returns to team up with them, it might just ruin their momentum as the bad guys.

Big E is a one-time WWE and NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental and RAW Tag Team Champion, and a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Does WWE Hall of Famer think Big E is done with The New Day?

When E returned on RAW in December, he announced that while he might not be able to support his former partners in the ring anymore, he would be present for them as their manager.

However, the RAW stars turned down the offer, which prompted the former champion to walk out. However, Teddy Long believes this wasn't the last time E gets involved with The New Day.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared that if E finishes his feud with The New Day, it should happen inside the ring. The Hall of Famer advocated for E to be at ringside while Kofi and Woods are having a match and believes something devastating should happen so the former WWE Champion returns, like possibly bringing his family.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next with The New Day on RAW.

