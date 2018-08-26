12 WWE Rumors that should come true

Abhishek Kundu

Will Daniel Bryan face AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE Rumor Mill was in full force this week. Some of the pessimistic rumors like main-event plans for Evolution PPV, concussion and injury details of some of the superstars, and Finn Balor's future with the Universal Championship has been dealt in another section of ours. If you want to drain yourselves of energy, feel free to check it.

In this section, we take a look at some of the optimistic ones which we wish comes true. Which superstars are expected to hog the limelight at Hell in a Cell? Will ALL IN have a second installment? And, will AJ Styles lock horns with Daniel Bryan? Don't worry. We have all those rumors and news covered for you in this section.

Without any further ado, here are 12 WWE Rumors that should come true.

#12 Big Show and Daivari to return soon

Big Show hasn't been in the ring since the September 4 episode of Raw. After losing to Braun Strowman in a steel cage match, he was written off the television to undergo hip surgery. As far as Ariya Daivari is concerned, he was last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble where a couple of future Saudi wrestlers obliterated him and his elder brother.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite (via RingsideNews), both of them were backstage on this week's episode of Raw. You need not be a genius to guess that if a superstar is spotted backstage, his return is imminent.

In our previous installment, we brought the rumors that the Big Show might return at SummerSlam. While that didn't come to fruition, he might eventually show up soon at Raw. The Cruiserweight division has grown leaps and bounds since Triple H has taken the creative control of it. Ariya Daivari will be welcomed with open arms and should find a prominent role in the brand.

