124-day title reign to end, WWE star unmasked, Paul Heyman’s new client revealed? - 5 Wild Predictions for Night One of WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a couple of nights away. Fans are excited to see the year's biggest storylines come to a big conclusion or take a big turn. Interestingly, however, the Stamford-based promotion can also shock its audience by making certain bookings.

Here is a list of five wild predictions for the first night of the Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

#5 The New Day could win the World Tag Team Championship and injure The War Raiders

The New Day turned heel during their 10th anniversary celebration in WWE last year. Since then, the team of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston has been trying to win the approval of the people and the locker room. Frustrated with the backstage treatment and the backlash from fans, The New Day has even resorted to underhanded methods in their matches.

On the April 7 episode of WWE RAW, Woods and Kingston were seen actively targeting the necks of Erik and Ivar, the World Tag Team Champions, in a title match. Infuriated by this, The War Raiders released a video promo, sending a message to The New Day that they shouldn’t have targeted their necks and tried to end their careers.

Now, the champs will defend their titles against the heel faction once again at WrestleMania 41. The War Raiders' title run would end at 124 days if they lose. They won the title on December 16, 2024. Interestingly, WWE can make the duo of Woods and Kingston win the match and injure The War Raiders. The injury could be for the sake of kayfabe. While this would add another tag team championship to The New Day’s legacy, it would also give The War Raiders a chance to come back stronger.

#4 Solo Sikoa could deny Jacob Fatu a big win

Jacob Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf earned the title shot after a grueling Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman. The New Bloodline member could have secured the championship opportunity against Strowman in a regular match as well. However, an interference from Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga disqualified him.

Jacob Fatu had a verbal argument backstage with Sikoa and asked him to stay out of his business. The following week, he attacked the Monster of All Monsters during his title match with Knight, ending the match in DQ, and earning himself a Last Man Standing confrontation. Even this time, Sikoa tried to argue with Fatu for acting alone.

The tensions between Sikoa and The Samoan Werewolf are at an all-time high right now. Moreover, while his personal enforcer is going to WrestleMania 41, Solo isn’t. Thus, the New Bloodline leader could cost the 33-year-old the match at the Show of Shows. WWE could use this move to protect and prolong LA’s title run as well.

#3 El Grande Americano could get unmasked by Rey Mysterio

Monday Night RAW has been taken by storm by a new mysterious luchador named El Grande Americano. Affiliated with American Made, the masked wrestler is in a feud with Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order right now. The Hall of Famer will face the newcomer on the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Several people, including commentator Michael Cole, believe that Chad Gable is the man behind Americano’s mask. Notably, El Grande had removed Dragon Lee's mask during his debut match. As revenge, Rey Mysterio could unmask the American Made ally in Las Vegas. This would finally expose the real identity of the mystery luchador and let people know if Gable is the one hiding behind the mask.

#2 Rikishi could help Naomi beat Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is currently in a red-hot feud with Naomi. The Glow recently turned heel and revealed herself as the mystery attacker who had injured Cargill in November 2024. In response, The Storm brutally attacked the real-life Bloodline member at Elimination Chamber and the episode of SmackDown that followed the premium live event, respectively.

Interestingly, despite Naomi making the first move, Rikishi supported his daughter-in-law, who is married to Jimmy Uso. The Hall of Famer had uploaded a story on his Instagram account and noted that Jade Cargill shouldn’t have put her hands on the former two-time Women’s World Champ. In response, an angry Cargill took to X and tweeted:

"I don’t give a damn @TheREALRIKISHI ! Your “daughter” was dead wrong and she’s going to get everything coming to her b**** a**!" wrote Jade Cargill.

Thus, the Samoan Stinker could make a last-minute interference and help his daughter-in-law against The Storm at WrestleMania 41.

#1 Paul Heyman could side with Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman is at a very tricky junction right now. He is forced to support CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 because he owes him a favor. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has already put his hands on The Wiseman, putting their relationship in jeopardy. He also noted that he feels that the Hall of Famer should be paying the favor off from his tab without the OTC bearing the cost.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins has told Heyman multiple times that neither Punk nor Reigns care about him. On top of it, Rollins has also demonstrated that neither of his WrestleMania 41 opponents is capable of protecting him either, Thus, there is a chance that The Wiseman sides with The Architect, leaving both Punk and Reigns behind. It would be interesting to see what happens at the Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

