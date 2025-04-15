3 signs Roman Reigns will turn heel at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns will be heading to his 11th WrestleMania main event in Las Vegas in a few days.
The Tribal Chief will face his sworn enemies, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, in a highly anticipated Triple Threat Match. Interestingly, there is a chance that the OTC could turn heel at this year's Show of Shows.
Here are three signs that hint at his imminent heel turn:
#3 Roman Reigns believes he is getting screwed over by everyone
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman did an in-ring segment on this week’s episode of RAW. The Head of the Table spoke to his Wiseman, whom he saw hanging out with CM Punk moments before the promo. The OG Bloodline leader noted that if it was the WWE Hall of Famer who owed a favor to The Second City Saint, why was he bearing its cost?
The OTC didn’t acknowledge Heyman for making a deal with Punk to help him in the Bloodline Civil War in the WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series. Realistically, The Wiseman is directly responsible for Reigns winning the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa.
Thus, instead of seeing this as the Hall of Famer making a contribution and holding his end of the deal with CM Punk, Reigns is just thinking about himself. He even told Heyman that he never needed the help of The Straight Edge Superstar anyway, invalidating The Wiseman’s efforts.
#2 Roman Reigns put his hands on Paul Heyman
Roman Reigns has a notorious history of turning on the members of the OG Bloodline if they go against his wishes. After punishing Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso in the past, it was Paul Heyman’s turn on this week’s episode of RAW.
Seth Rollins had interrupted the segment between Reigns and Heyman to point out that The Wiseman wasn’t compelled to support CM Punk. Rather, he was choosing to do so of his own volition. The OTC agreed with his former Shield mate but punched him in the face immediately after.
Delighted, the Hall of Famer joined his hands and smiled at his Tribal Chief. In return, however, Reigns shoved Heyman’s face, making him fall. This was a shocking moment and is a big sign signaling his imminent heel turn.
#1 Roman Reigns got hit by a steel chair once again
During his conversation with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns highlighted that The Bloodline never took favors from anybody. Instead, he and his faction simply subjugated and took what they wanted. Moreover, instead of launching a reactionary attack, The Head of the Table was seen making the first move on Seth Rollins.
CM Punk entered the arena right after The Tribal Chief put his hands on The Wiseman. After sending the OTC outside the ring, The Second City Saint checked up on his best friend. However, Roman Reigns took this small window of distraction as a chance to land a Spear on The Straight Edge Superstar.
While this indicates that Reigns is no longer concerned with being the good guy, all of this was topped by Seth Rollins, who hit The Tribal Chief in the back with a steel chair.
The chair shot served as an instant reminder of The Architect’s betrayal when he broke up The Shield. Thus, the OG Bloodline leader has more reason to let his dark side take over and turn heel at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see who can win the Triple Threat Match between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk.