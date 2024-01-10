13-year veteran to turn babyface for the first time in his WWE career? Exploring the possibility

WWE has thrown fans into a state of utter shock by booking a recently returned heel star against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Not all fans are delighted with the news, but the show must go on.

The heel in question is former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal returned at WWE Day 1, claiming to be the one who will unify the fans, but was promptly interrupted by The Rock. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Modern Day Maharaja interrupted Seth Rollins, launched at him, and showed that he’s not the Jinder Mahal that fans once knew.

There’s a high chance that Mahal will not win the match, but even if he doesn't, he may turn face following the bout. It may work well with the fans if The Modern Day Maharaja changes his path and focuses on being the good guy. Furthermore, it’ll be a good way to continue Jinder Mahal’s story and give it a “logical” development, which will serve as a response to Tony Khan’s tweet about Mahal’s booking.

Jinder Mahal is popular among fans, and a change in character might give him the push he needs in the Stamford-based promotion.

Tony Khan lashed out about WWE’s booking

It so happens that Tony Khan has shocked pro wrestling fans by taking to social media about Jinder Mahal’s booking and comparing it to a storyline in his company.

TK's tweet was aimed at fans, asking them about the lack of rage after WWE booked Mahal vs. Rollins even when The Modern Day Maharaj hasn’t won a single match in the past year. He wanted to understand why fans were outraged when Hook called out Samoa Joe, which led to a logical challenge but not Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins.

Fans took to social media to express their dismay over Tony Khan’s comments about Jinder Mahal. Some even mentioned that Mahal doesn’t call the final shots; Triple H does.

