14 "Paul Heyman Guys" in WWE history

Being a Paul Heyman guy is no small feat!

The concept of pro wrestlers having someone to represent them is hardly a new one. We've seen many iconic wrestler-manager duos in the past, but none of them compare to a Superstar being able to call themselves a "Paul Heyman guy".

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the best minds in the business today. And that's apart from being an exceptional mic worker who knows how to play the crowd. Currently, he is serving as the Executive Director of WWE's Monday Night RAW and is one of the front-line people to develop and shape their programming.

Heyman has been one of the most successful managers in the history of Sports Entertainment, and that is evident from the success of his "clients". After all, how can you not get over with the fans with someone like Heyman by your side?

In this article, let's take a look at fifteen "Paul Heyman Guys" in WWE history - some of them very famous, others not so much. How many of them do you remember?

#14 Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate!

Let's start with the most obvious one. Arguably the greatest Paul Heyman guy (in terms of success) ever, Brock Lesnar has been at the front and center of WWE for the last six years, and a lot of credit goes to the man behind him.

The sight of Heyman interrupting the announcer, taking the mic, and introducing himself and his client in the most unique way possible is hilarious. And don't lie, you all repeat in unison, right along with him: "Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman!", don't you?

It was Heyman who introduced the world to a young Beast in 2002 when Lesnar debuted. He then guided him to become the youngest WWE Champion by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam.

Well, we all know the impact that young Beast has had on WWE in the last two decades.

Losing his Universal Title this year at SummerSlam to Seth Rollins, Brock will be appearing next on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX, and one can expect his advocate to be there by his side.

#13 Tazz

Tazz and Heyman in ECW

Next up on the list is a Paul Heyman guy which many of you might recognize as the voice of SmackDown in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Before retiring from the world of pro wrestling, Tazz was a well established star in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), winning multiple titles in the promotion.

It was in ECW where Heyman saw the potential in Taz as a box office attraction. Being one of the best talkers and brawlers of that time, Taz used to openly call out the top champions of other promotions, and people believed that. He, in many ways, was the living example of what ECW was all about.

