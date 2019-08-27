4 Superstars on the main roster who need a mouthpiece

These stars could do well with a mouthpiece.

Professional Wrestling is an industry where not everyone can make a name for themselves. Throughout the history of sports entertainment, numerous superstars have earned a name - not just with their incredible athleticism and charisma inside the ring, but also with their electrifying promos and mic work.

Unfortunately, not everyone is gifted with the ability to drive the fans crazy with their words on the mic. For the same reason, WWE has introduced managers and mouthpieces for various superstars, the recent example of that being Shinsuke Nakamura, who appeared on SmackDown live with Sami Zayn as his mouthpiece.

It was a great decision from the company to pair the duo as this alliance would benefit both the Superstars in many ways. On a similar note, there are many such Superstars on the roster who could benefit by having a mouthpiece alongside them which can help them connect better with the fans.

In this article, we take a look at four WWE Superstars on the main roster who could do with a mouthpiece to assist them in the ring.

#4 Cesaro

Cesaro was in red-hot form post-WrestleMania 31, after a huge victory at the grandest stage of them all when he eliminated the Big Show to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Even bigger was the fact that WWE post that win decided to make him a Paul Heyman guy.

The alliance seemed to be guiding the Swiss Superman towards stardom but unfortunately, it all ended abruptly. One thing that it made us realize was that Cesaro could certainly prove to be a lot more menacing with a manager on his side.

During his initial days in the company as Antonio Cesaro, he was managed by his on-screen lover, Aksana, and even during his run with Sheamus in a coalition known as The Bar, it was Sheamus who did most of the talking, just as Cesaro kept impressing everyone with his in-ring masterclass.

Currently, he is lost somewhere in the mid-card and having a manager by his side would help him reach the level of success that he deserves. Be it another alliance with Heyman, or even a returning Tyson Kidd as his manager, it would be a smart move to get him a mouthpiece.

