15 shortest WWE Superstars on the current roster

A long list of the shortest WWE Superstars competing in the ring today, with Rey Mysterio standing the tallest among the lot!

Some of the WWE Superstars on this list seem taller than they actually are!

Rey Mysterio and Io Shirai

WWE has become the largest pro wrestling promotion in the world by making some smart decisions and hiring the right employees. The company works hard to hunt down talent that would fit with the brand’s image and can help the company become bigger while paying back to the WWE Universe.

The company has also been known to go after extremely tall athletes, with the likes of Kane, The Big Show, and Andre the Giant early on.

However, the company has moved its focus from just the size of the athletes to their talent too. This has allowed even more wrestlers to try out for the company and make it big. Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor are a few of the many men who have recently broken the norm set by the company and tried to inspire more talent to come up and try out for the company.

In this article, we will look at the 15 shortest WWE Superstars the company has on their payroll today and how they’ve broken the norms to impress the entire WWE Universe.

#15 & #14 Sasha Banks & Rey Mysterio - 5’ 5” & 5′ 6″

While many of you might be wondering why these two WWE Superstars have been put together, you’ll find out as you read along.

Sasha Banks is one of the finest Superstars in WWE today who has everything from great looks, to outstanding mic skills and in-ring skills. These unique qualities have enabled her to win several titles in WWE and become one of the top women in the company and the face of the women’s roster on SmackDown. The 5' 5" Superstar is larger than life both inside and outside the WWE ring.

The WWE veteran's height is still not very clear to us

Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, does not need any introduction. The WWE veteran and future Hall of Famer is known to be one of the finest high-flyers we’ve ever seen and is no doubt The King of the Cruiserweights in the industry.

While Mysterio is said to be 5' 6" tall by the company, Mysterio himself has claimed that he is 5' 4" tall. On the other hand, several outlets have claimed that he is even shorter, and stands only 5' 2" tall.

This can be somewhat confirmed by a picture of Mysterio with Ember Moon who is said to be much shorter than The Master of the 619. However, both WWE Superstars seem like the same height in the photo.

