15 stars CM Punk wants to fight if he returns to wrestling

CM Punk's possible return to wrestling has been one of the most awaited events by many. Fans all over the globe have speculated whether The Voice Of The Voiceless will make his return to WWE or surprise the AEW audience and make his debut for Tony Khan's promotion.

The last time wrestling fans saw CM Punk in a match was in WWE's 2014 Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion lasted over 49 minutes only to be eliminated by Kane, who was eliminated earlier.

It is a well-known fact that CM Punk walked out of the WWE right after the Royal Rumble that year. Since then, in many interviews, Punk has stated that if he ever returned to wrestling, it would take an exciting storyline and a lot of money.

In interviews and on his Twitter profile, CM Punk has expressed his desire to face many stars from promotions across the world. Here, we list them in no particular order.

#15 CM Punk wants to face AEW star Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy

In a Q&A session on Twitter, CM Punk answered a fan that asked him who'd he like to face from AEW. Punk named 5 AEW stars that included Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy is one of the biggest up-and-coming stars of AEW. He has participated in many exciting matches in the promotion.

A match between the veteran CM Punk and a young and talented star such as Jungle Boy would be fun to watch for any wrestling fan.

I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

#14 Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks is another AEW star that made CM Punk's list. Starks has had an enjoyable run in AEW. He has gotten the chance to work with the likes of Sting and Taz.

While Starks hasn't yet won a major Championship in AEW, he has been involved in matches with the likes of Cody, Darby Allin and many more talented wrestlers from the promotion.

#13 Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. is a second generation wrestler and has been a part of AEW since 2019. He has had many matches for the promotion that have largely resulted in him losing his matches. He is currently part of a tag team with Griff Garrison called The Varsity Blondes.

All three youngsters mentioned here have a lot of potential in creating memorable matches with the former WWE Champion.

