15 WWE & WCW Superstars who walked out

We take a look back at the Superstars who have jumped ship after falling out with their bosses.

We've seen several WWE and WCW Superstars walk out on their respective company for multiple reasons.

Hollywood Hogan

Wrestling is filled from top to bottom with larger than life egos that come with the territory of being a worldwide celebrity. Ego and pride come hand in hand, but if not balanced out, they can often lead to Superstars clashing with promoters and their colleagues. You need to look no further than The Montreal Screwjob for proof of what can happen when a wrestler becomes hard to work with.

We've seen it a lot over the years and not just in WWE, but we've certainly had a fair share of guys and girls who think they are better off without Vince McMahon's backing.

It's hard for wrestlers today to get any leverage because everyone understands that outside of AEW, WWE really is the only major player in town. When WCW was around, at least wrestlers had the option to work for another huge promotion and make just as much, if not even more money.

If a wrestler today were to walk out on WWE, their options are fairly limited in terms of making similar money in the industry. In most cases, it takes something pretty drastic in this day and age for someone to walk away from WWE.

So in light of Sarah Logan's recent decision to leave WWE after only recently re-signing with the company, here are 15 Superstars who walked away from WWE and WCW.

#15 & #14 WWE - Brock Lesnar & Goldberg

Lesnar and Goldberg

It was the walk-out that ended with one of the most bizarre battles in WWE history. After two years as one of the biggest stars in the company, Brock Lesnar was still a dominant force in WWE. While Goldberg hadn’t been used particularly well, he was still a huge star in his own right.

After many months of feuding, they were all set for an epic battle at WrestleMania XX but behind the scenes, both men were having issues with WWE’s booking. Lesnar had grown to resent the pressures of the business and also had dreams of a pro football career and thus, just days before Mania, he gave his notice.

Around the same time, Goldberg made it clear that he wasn’t going to be renewing his contract either. The result was an uncomfortable battle on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with an incredibly hostile reaction from the fans who felt betrayed at both of them and made their feelings obvious in one of the wildest reactions ever.

Both men would ultimately go on to hold prominent positions within WWE later on after making their returns.

