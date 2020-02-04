16 jaw-dropping Before and After photos of WWE stars that will leave you stunned

Shawn Michaels - Quite the contrast

They say that, in politics, a week is an age. What, then, could you say of 30 years or more in the crazy world of professional wrestling?

If so much can change in the space of seven days in many walks of life - not least the fast-paced, always-eventful environment that is WWE - the differences you'd encounter in comparing one generation in time to another is frightening.

To test that very theory, we have scoured through the archives of some of WWE's biggest, boldest and most memorable stars to compile an incredible gallery of Before and After shots - and some of them are truly sensational.

We've all grown familiar with, for example, what Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon look like now - but could you close your eyes and picture them some ten, 20 or 30 years ago? Fear not - we've saved you the trouble and done the hard work for you!

From Hall of Fame wrestlers to iconic managerial figures, here are some faces you're sure to know - but some versions of them you probably wont!

Hulk Hogan

The man behind the 80s movement to bring wrestling into the mainstream, and the hero of Hulkamania - is there really any star bigger in the history of the business than Hulk Hogan?

He's more than a household name now as a WWE Hall of Famer but, as with any competitor, he had to start somewhere. This incredible shot taken from early in Hogan's wrestling career shows his stunning physique and flowing, long, blonde locks - though that's not to say the Hulkster isn't still, as they say, put together!

From the yellow and red of his first WWF run to the white and black of the NWO and beyond, there's little doubting this man's status as an all-time legend.

