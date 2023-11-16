16-time champion to turn heel after 369 days to cost Cody Rhodes and team a win at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes will join forces with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to take on Team Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. However, the babyfaces could succumb to a heartbreaking loss due to a 16-time champion turning heel.

The superstar in question is none other than Seth Rollins. As you may know, The Visionary and The American Nightmare have quite a bit of history between them. Their fierce rivalry is still fresh in the memory of every WWE fan.

While Rhodes got the better of Rollins on three consecutive occasions, the two stars still have unfinished business. Meanwhile, the creative team teased revisiting the high-profile feud between the duo a few months ago.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if Rollins turned on Rhodes at Survivor Series 2023 to lay down the breadcrumbs for another feud. The Architect's issues with Cody could take center stage during the WarGames match, leading to The Visionary's heel turn.

While Seth has been a face since November 21, 2022, he could embrace the dark side after over a year and lay waste to The American Nightmare at the event. This potential angle could lead to The Judgment Day picking up a major victory.

Seth Rollins' take on his three losses against Cody Rhodes

As mentioned earlier, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were part of a volatile feud in WWE last year. The rivalry yielded three blockbuster matches. However, The Visionary faced crushing defeat in each of those encounters.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the current World Heavyweight Champion shared his thoughts on losing to The American Nightmare three times.

"I definitely think I came out of it a lot better than when I went into it," said Rollins. "I don't think in any way that I suffered from losing three times in a row. If anything, I in some ways got more respect for having the humility to put my own self-interest aside to work with someone who, incoming back into this world [WWE] from his past world [AEW], he needed it a lot more than I did. My equity is not going anywhere and he needed to re-establish himself."

Do you want to see another feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer