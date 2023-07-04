Has WWE teased revisiting old rivalry for Seth Rollins on RAW? Looking at the hints

Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW in Baltimore on July 3, 2023. WWE fans knew it would be an entertaining segment as soon as “Burn It Down” played around the arena.

It’s well-known that The Visionary has been a fighting champion. He’s ready to take on new challengers for his title every week. That being said, there is one particular name on the WWE RAW roster that fans hope will step up to the challenge, Cody Rhodes.

It’s possible WWE has hinted at reigniting the feud between The American Nightmare and The Visionary. After Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW on July 3, 2023, Cody Rhodes arrived at the arena to interrupt the current World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe never heard what Rhodes would say to Rollins during the segment.

The confrontation was cut short by a returning Brock Lesnar, who finally decided to answer Rhodes’ open challenge from a month ago. The American Nightmare laid waste to The Beast with a Cody-Cutter, and The Visionary casually watched from ring-side. The live show cut to a commercial ending Rhodes’ part in the opening segment.

Rhodes and Rollins got entangled in a feud when The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after being away for years. It commenced with Seth Rollins' open challenge being answered by Cody Rhodes. However, their rivalry didn’t go on for long due to Rhodes’ pectoral injury.

With his appearance during Rollins' promo, Rhodes has hinted at being ready to challenge his former foe. The promotion could find a way to reignite the feud and maybe set up a main-event match between RAW’s top two superstars.

Seth Rollins shares real-life heat with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. This caused some of WWE’s top stars to feel that they’ve been shunned to the sidelines even when they’ve been putting in the work at WWE and Rhodes was working with another promotion.

Seth Rollins is a superstar who felt the bitter sting since he believed he should have been in the ring against Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes.

This bitterness led to real-life heat between the superstars and almost escalated to a backstage fistfight. However, since then, The Drip God may have extended a hand to call a truce on the real-life heat.

As per Rhodes, Rollins’ ensured that he was able to celebrate his birthday with a cake while being on the road.

"Newcastle was a great vibe, and, you know, it's one of those birthdays where you kinda want less attention on the birthday. But it was very nice. I came back, and someone who has no reason to like me and we don't necessarily get along, that being our World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, had a cake provided for me from the production team. I got to blow the candles out, and I made a wish, the whole deal. So, it was nice," said Cody.

If all goes according to how the fans envision it, WWE might set up a triple-threat match between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2023.

