16-time WWE Champion must return to help Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar 

Rey Mysterio collided with Santos Escobar on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. While the WWE Hall of Famer looked in control of the match, he succumbed to a heartbreaking loss due to Dominik Mysterio's interference. The Judgment Day member made his presence felt in the match to cost Rey a potential win.

While The Luchador has the L.W.O. with him, they may not prove enough to stop the newly formed alliance of The Judgment Day's Dominik and Legado Del Fantasma's Escobar. Hence, Rey needs backup, and the 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena, fits the bill.

John Cena shares a good bond with Rey Mysterio

For fans unaware, John Cena shares a good bond with Rey Mysterio both on and off screen. Both WWE legends have immense respect for each other, which is well-documented.

Meanwhile, The Cenation Leader is rumored to be a part of WrestleMania 40. While there is still a cloud over his role at The Show of Shows, Cena needs to return to help Rey Mysterio even the odds against Dominik and Santos Escobar.

Dominik Mysterio has taken a shot at his mentor, John Cena, in the past

Rey Mysterio revealed in an earlier interview that John Cena has been a coach to his son Dominik Mysterio in WWE. The Luchador shed light on how Mr Hustle Loyalty and Respect helped Dominik improve as a wrestler.

"To hear Cena coaching him in the corner, and he just stayed quiet. What he learned from Cena is completely different than what he's going to learn from me. So I asked Cena to coach my son as much as he can. He's all yours. Dominik learned a lot this past weekend, and it's only gonna get better."

While Cena has been a mentor to Dirty Dom, the latter took a shot at him a while back. Following Big Match John's return at Money in the Bank last year, the heel took to Twitter to fire verbal volleys at the veteran.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if The Cenation Leader returns to teach Dominik a lesson.

Cena could put over Dominik in WWE

Dominik has become one of the biggest heels of the company, thanks to his character work since joining The Judgment Day. His career has skyrocketed in a very short span of time.

Hence, it wouldn't be a bad decision if WWE made The Franchise Player put the young star over. The former World Heavyweight Champion could help Rey against Santos and Dom, leading to a potential one-on-one contest against The Judgment Day member where Big Match John could put over the heel as a legit superstar.

