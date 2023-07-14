16-year veteran to win world title on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring potential

One of the matches featured for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode is Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Women's Championship. Both women have been at odds since Night of Champions, and the latter looks to reclaim her title. However, Iyo Sky may be able to prevent this.

In last week's WWE SmackDown episode, Asuka and Bianca Belair confronted each other when Charlotte Flair entered the mix. A brawl eventually ensued, and Iyo Sky rushed in with the Money in the Bank contract with Bayley beside her. However, her plans of cashing in were derailed after The Queen and Belair interrupted her. That may not be the case for tonight's show.

Since Asuka and Bianca will be busy with their match tonight and will use more of their energy, Iyo will have more time and opportunity to cash in. However, with Charlotte also lurking in the equation, Ms. Money in the Bank may have more difficulty accomplishing this.

Sky has been wrestling since 2007 in the independent circuit and signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. In NXT, she won the brand's Women's and Tag Team Championships once. She won the Women's Tag Team titles twice on the main roster.

If not on WWE SmackDown, when could Iyo Sky cash in her Money in the Bank contract?

Will Iyo Sky finally win singles gold in the main roster?

WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event is SummerSlam, which will take place on August 5, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. No match card has been set yet, but rumored ones are undoubtedly interesting.

As per Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the rumored matches for next month's event is a triple threat match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

If this is the case, the Damage CTRL member will have a better chance of cashing in. The possible champion and her main rivals will all be in one location, and after all three of them are worn down, she could grab the chance to cash in.

Iyo Sky may also not cash in her contract on a WWE SmackDown star

Although the 33-year-old is on the blue brand, her MITB states she could have the option to cash it in on a title at the Monday show. With this in mind, she could completely deflect her focus away from Asuka.

In a past episode of RAW, the Japanese star teased cashing in on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment. From the looks of it, fans are more than okay with the WWE SmackDown star going this route.

It remains to be seen what will happen between the title match for tonight's SmackDown episode and if a new champion will be crowned.