17-time champion to replace Drew Gulak in WWE NXT? Exploring a new mentor for the No Quarter Catch Crew 

No Quarter Catch Crew has been without a mentor on NXT since WWE allowed Drew Gulak's contract to expire last month. It's since become a three-man stable consisting of Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. That might not be the case for too much longer though.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has suggested there have been pitches for 17-time WWE champion, William Regal, to take up a mentor's role with the stable. He said on Fightful's Patreon that some of these pitches date back several months.

"Charlie Dempsey spoke about the No Quarter Catch Crew needing structure [on NXT]. There have been pitches dating back months for William Regal to have a mentor role for the stable," he said.

William Regal, 56, has been back with WWE since January 2023 after spending nine months away in AEW. The Brit has worked as a Vice President of Global Talent Development but has made sporadic appearances in NXT.

One appearance was at Roadblock in February when his son Charlie Dempsey won the Heritage Cup. He has a glowing resume from working as an in-ring talent, and in roles such as RAW and NXT GM.

William Regal is a four-time WCW World Television Champion, four-time European Champion, three-time Hardcore Champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion. He also picked up the World Tag Team Championship on four occasions in WWE.

The No Quarter Catch Crew was formed in February 2023 and Charlie Dempsey is their last remaining founding member. Drew Gulak left the promotion last month having spent several weeks off TV after former star Ronda Rousey made accusations about his backstage behavior.

Tony Khan claims William Regal wanted to leave AEW to coach his son in WWE NXT

Tony Khan opened up on William Regal's AEW departure in December 2022 and explained how he didn't want to get in the legend's way.

The AEW boss said he had also dealt with a family crisis at the time, with his mother undergoing an operation. Khan said the last thing he wanted to do was keep a father away from his son and understood Regal's decision to walk away from the Jacksonville-based promotion to return to WWE to reunite with his son.

"It made a lot of sense to me that he would want to work with and be with his son…The last thing I wanted to do at that moment was prevent any parent and any child from being together as I was sitting outside the Mayo Clinic when my mom was sleeping inside and recovering from a major operation," said Khan. [H/T Slam Wrestling].

William Regal wasn't brought back as an on-screen character on WWE NXT. This was because a clause in his contract prevented him from appearing on television for a year.

The former King of the Ring has been crucial for Triple H in scouting talent across the globe. He also helped announce Ava as NXT's new general manager earlier this year in January.

