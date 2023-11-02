2 Former champions Triple H secretly signed back to return at Crown Jewel and attack big name? Exploring the possibility

Heading into Crown Jewel, Triple H will lead WWE toward a big event again, as it's the last Premium Live Event of the year before the Survivor Series. With a lot expected to happen, it could also be where two former champions finally return after months away from the ring - The Authors of Pain.

The two stars were reportedly signed back by WWE earlier in the year, but they have yet to debut despite the expectation that their arrival was not too far away. The duo stayed away since signing back, and fans have not seen them in any capacity this year.

Now, before Crown Jewel, it may finally be time to make their debut. The Authors of Pain could very well decide to show up to help the one star in desperate need of their help - Cody Rhodes. He is going into the night alone, set to face Damian Priest while carrying an injury to his leg.

Given the nature of the injury, he will be hard-pushed to come out of the match without worsening his condition, let alone winning. On top of that, Priest is sure to have Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor's support at the event. Rhea Ripley may be involved. Jey Uso alone won't be enough, and evening the odds are crucial.

Expand Tweet

Although previously a heel team, The Authors of Pain debuting to help Cody Rhodes might be an excellent way for them to finally return to TV.

Triple H is looking to ensure Crown Jewel is historic

Triple H has been looking to prove his mettle as a booker, and given that he has sole control over WWE Creative now that Endeavor has handed him the controls after the merger, he has a lot of pressure on him.

He will want Crown Jewel to reflect how things are going in WWE. Given that he's already shared a message proclaiming it historic, it's easy to see how he wants it to succeed.

Expand Tweet

Fans must wait to see if Triple H brings back the two former champions.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think