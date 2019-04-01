2 Highs and 3 Lows from Dean Ambrose's WWE WrestleMania appearances

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST

Dean Ambrose is without a match for WrestleMania 35

WWE WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7. A total of 14 matches have been announced for the event, including Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, but there has been no word about a possible match for Dean Ambrose.

It was confirmed by WWE in January that the Shield member will leave the company when his contract expires in April. At the time of the announcement, many fans questioned whether he really is going to leave or whether his contract situation could become part of a storyline.

Given the way that “The Lunatic Fringe” has been booked in recent weeks – he has lost seven of his last eight singles matches, including four times against McIntyre – it seems clearer now more than ever that he will be on his way out of WWE after WrestleMania 35.

As for the event itself, Ambrose's best chance of featuring is if he is added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is being built around Braun Strowman, Michael Che and Colin Jost this year, or if he interferes in a match involving Rollins or Reigns. If he does neither of those things, then there is a serious chance that the Shield member has already competed at WrestleMania for the final time.

With that in mind, let’s take a trip down memory lane to look at the highs and lows of Ambrose’s past WrestleMania appearances.

#5 High: The Shield remains undefeated

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins burst onto the WWE scene in November 2012 by attacking Ryback in the main event of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. They quickly became known as The Shield and built up a ton of momentum over the next few months heading into WrestleMania 29.

Still undefeated as a trio by the time that WWE’s biggest show of the year came around, they picked up a statement victory over the makeshift team of Randy Orton, Sheamus and The Big Show in the opening match of the night.

“The Hounds of Justice” had only been part of the main roster for a little over four months at this point, so it was a big deal for the up-and-comers to win a match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at such an early stage in their WWE careers.

