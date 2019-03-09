×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 2 reasons Mandy Rose should win the SmackDown Women's title and 2 reasons she should not

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
7.46K   //    09 Mar 2019, 20:41 IST

Mandy Rose will battle Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Fastlane this Sunday
Mandy Rose will battle Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Fastlane this Sunday

WWE Fastlane, the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35, will take place this Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE has announced 8 matches for the show thus far, including 1 one for the kick-off show. The match card looks as follows -

  1. WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  2. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
  3. The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley
  4. SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
  5. SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon
  6. Women's Tag Team Championship -- Boss 'N Hug Connection (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
  7. Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
  8. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show)

One of the most interesting match-up on this card is the match between Mandy Rose and Asuka. Nobody expected the Golden Goddess to rise up so high in the women's division, but the absence of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in SmackDown Women's title picture helped Rose get a title shot.

In this article, we will look at the 2 reasons why Mandy Rose should win the SmackDown Women's Championship and 2 reasons why she should not -

#1 Should win - Asuka may be hurt


The SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka recently got injured at a WWE Live Event during a match against Mandy Rose. While the severity of the injury is not known yet, WWE should try to give Asuka some rest before WrestleMania 35.

Rose and Asuka can have a quick match-up just like the Mandy Rose vs Naomi match that took place this week. WWE can build the match by showing an injured Asuka backstage, who will come out to defend her title inspite of her injury. But, ultimately, Sonya Deville's interference will lead to the title changing hands.

They can protect Asuka and give her a big WrestleMania match with Mandy Rose if they use this angle.


Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
