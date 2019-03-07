×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why the 'Rey Mysterio vs Andrade' match is on the Fastlane kick-off show

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.62K   //    07 Mar 2019, 22:00 IST

Andrade and Rey Mysterio will lock horns on the kick-off show
Andrade and Rey Mysterio will lock horns on the kick-off show

WWE shocked the fans by announcing a match between two of the greatest Mexican in-ring technicians Andrade and Rey Mysterio for the kick-off show of WWE Fastlane. A lot of fans have voiced their displeasure on social media as this match deserved to be on the main card of the Fastlane pay-per-view.

However, this is WWE and the craziest things in the world happen here. Thus, we will get a classic match just before the Fastlane main show.

The fans have even complained that it would have been better had this match not been announced rather than having it on the pre-show. In this article, however, we will look at the 5 reasons WWE booked this match on the Fastlane kick-off show of all places.

#5 Because there's no Cruiserweight Championship match

This man will not be defending his championship at Fastlane
This man will not be defending his championship at Fastlane

Usually, WWE used to have a Cruiserweight Championship match on the pre-show of the pay-per-views where the champion Buddy Murphy would defend his belt against a 205 Live superstar.

However, this time around the purple brand is running a #1 contender's tournament to decide the superstar who will challenge Murphy on the kick-off show of WrestleMania 35.

Also, Murphy has run out of opponents and practically there is no superstar on 205 Live, who is on the same level as Murphy currently. So, to make up for that position, WWE decided to give the fans a match between Andrade and Mysterio to the WWE Universe on the kick-off show.

Also Read - 4 ways to make the Cruiserweight Division the showcase of WWE

The quality of wrestling that fans will see in this match will be just of the same level as the Cruiserweights and thus, this match makes up for a perfect replacement.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Rey Mysterio Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
WWE News: Dream match quietly added to WWE's Fastlane 2019 PPV card
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Predicting the rest of the match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches which could main event the pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the confirmed matches for Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Predicting the 8-match card of WWE Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 matches that should be added to the card  
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: What to expect from every match
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Kevin Owens replacing Kofi Kingston at Fastlane is a big mistake
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us