5 Reasons why the 'Rey Mysterio vs Andrade' match is on the Fastlane kick-off show

Andrade and Rey Mysterio will lock horns on the kick-off show

WWE shocked the fans by announcing a match between two of the greatest Mexican in-ring technicians Andrade and Rey Mysterio for the kick-off show of WWE Fastlane. A lot of fans have voiced their displeasure on social media as this match deserved to be on the main card of the Fastlane pay-per-view.

I'm sorry, but Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade Cien Almas is not a Fast Lane Pre Show match. That is a Wrestle Mania match!!! What are they thinking? #SDLive — Jonathan (@VideoGaming4U) March 6, 2019

However, this is WWE and the craziest things in the world happen here. Thus, we will get a classic match just before the Fastlane main show.

The fans have even complained that it would have been better had this match not been announced rather than having it on the pre-show. In this article, however, we will look at the 5 reasons WWE booked this match on the Fastlane kick-off show of all places.

#5 Because there's no Cruiserweight Championship match

This man will not be defending his championship at Fastlane

Usually, WWE used to have a Cruiserweight Championship match on the pre-show of the pay-per-views where the champion Buddy Murphy would defend his belt against a 205 Live superstar.

However, this time around the purple brand is running a #1 contender's tournament to decide the superstar who will challenge Murphy on the kick-off show of WrestleMania 35.

Also, Murphy has run out of opponents and practically there is no superstar on 205 Live, who is on the same level as Murphy currently. So, to make up for that position, WWE decided to give the fans a match between Andrade and Mysterio to the WWE Universe on the kick-off show.

The quality of wrestling that fans will see in this match will be just of the same level as the Cruiserweights and thus, this match makes up for a perfect replacement.

