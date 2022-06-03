2 reasons W. Morrisey should go to WWE and 2 he should go to AEW

W. Morrisey's time with Impact Wrestling has come to an end. Having arrived in April 2021, the former WWE Superstar spent just over a year in the promotion.

His decision to leave has fans pondering what the future holds for the big man. After his recent appearance on AEW Dynamite reportedly caught the attention of WWE, it seems both companies may be interested in his services.

If the 35-year-old has the chance to join either of the two biggest promotions in the wrestling industry, he will have a hard time choosing between the pair. On that note, here are two reasons why he should return to WWE, but also two reasons why he should consider joining AEW.

#4. W. Morrisey's appearance in AEW offered a preview of how good he'd be

Morrisey looked great in his AEW debut

Story continues below ad

One thing the AEW roster is sorely lacking is dominant monster heels. With Brian Cage still being left off of television and Wardlow recently turning face, the company only really has Lance Archer to fill that role right now, and Acher's appearances are sporadic at best.

Bulldozing villains have a track record of working effectively in wrestling over the years. W. Morrisey's AEW debut showed glimpses of the monsterous antagonist that he could be if he joined the promotion.

He works the role perfectly and would be a significant addition to the roster.

#3. He has already shown how popular he can be with WWE audiences

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph__ #BigCass @Machobeard4life W. Morrissey has overcome his demons, and has got himself in tremendous shape, I hope he's given another shot in WWE - he deserves it... #WWE @Machobeard4life W. Morrissey has overcome his demons, and has got himself in tremendous shape, I hope he's given another shot in WWE - he deserves it... #WWE #BigCass https://t.co/aVAWX0r3Jm

Story continues below ad

One positive from the 35-year-old's first stint in WWE was the proof that he could be massively over with audiences. While a lot of credit for that has to go to his former tag team partner Enzo Amore, Morrisey deserves some of it as well.

He was, at one time, one half of one of the most popular acts in the entire company. He showed he has charisma by the bucketload and can be a star when given the chance.

Sure, his run ended on a sour note, but that was largely down to his own personal demons and not being in the right mindset. Now that he's in the best shape of his life, both physically and mentally, there's no reason why he can't return to WWE and enjoy similar levels of success with fans once again.

#2. His partner already works for AEW

Wyatt @BeastWrestler21 so happy for W Morrisey/Big Cass being able to do a match for AEW after overcoming his demons and issues so happy for W Morrisey/Big Cass being able to do a match for AEW after overcoming his demons and issues

Story continues below ad

One reason Morrisey should join AEW is pretty simple. His partner already works there.

Morrisey has been in a relationship with backstage interviewer Lexy Nair since April 2021 and joining her in AEW would likely ensure he remains as happy as possible with his decision.

Nair is the stepdaughter of Diamond Dallas Page and has been with AEW since 2020. There have been numerous examples of wrestling couples split between WWE and AEW, but Morrisey working alongside his partner would offer a level of backstage harmony he wouldn't find in WWE.

#1. WWE's roster is rather thin and could use him immediately

W. Morrisey has already proven he can get over with WWE fans

Story continues below ad

While AEW can be enticing, the promotion's ridiculously stacked roster means there are a lot of wrestlers fighting for the same television time.

WWE, on the other hand, has seen its roster drastically decrease recently. At the moment, it appears more shallow than it's been in quite some time. There's an opportunity there for the former superstar to return and immediately feature in a prominent role.

WWE is lacking big stars right now, and with Roman Reigns working less and less with each passing month, they could use someone like the 35-year-old on the roster.

The move would work for both sides, with the company getting another larger-than-life superstar and the former Impact man getting the chance to show mainstream audiences the improvements he has made over the last two years.

LIVE POLL Q. Where should W. Morrisey go? WWE AEW 18 votes so far