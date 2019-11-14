2 reasons why The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan is a good idea and 1 reason why it isn't

Let him in

The Fiend won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, where he slayed The Beastslayer. Since Seth Rollins and The Fiend are in two different brands, they are not stretching the feud.

The Fiend hinted at his next target on SmackDown last week, attacking Daniel Bryan in the backstage area. When Nakamura and Cesaro beat Ali and Shorty G on the Blue Brand, Daniel Bryan was closely watching the match and Sami Zayn eventually tried to lure Bryan to join hands with Zayn and Nakamura. However, the segment was cut short by The Fiend, as Bryan was decimated by the Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar, the WWE Champion, is scheduled to fight Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. Following the attack on Daniel Bryan, it is clear that The Fiend will face Bryan at Survivor Series this month. Let's analyze two reasons why The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan is a good idea and one reason why it isn't.

#2 Good idea: Daniel Bryan never challenged for the Universal Championship before

Bryan as the WWE Champion

Daniel Bryan, a former WWE Champion, has a long list of achievements in WWE. Besides winning the WWE Championship five times, Bryan won the US Title once, Intercontinental Title once, and the Tag Team Titles once, making him a Grand Slam Champion. However, Bryan never got the opportunity of challenging the Universal Championship, which was introduced in 2016.

Bryan's most recent WWE Title run ended at WrestleMania 35, and the title reign lasted five months. In the past few years, a number of big names held or challenged the Universal Championship, which is one of the two World Titles of the company. Challenging for the Universal Championship helped Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe to establish their names, though they were never successful in capturing the belt.

Similarly, the Universal Championship match could be highly beneficial for Daniel Bryan. Having lost his momentum in the past couple of months, Bryan could ascent the top of the ladder again if he competes for the Universal Championship.

