2 reasons why WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul and 2 why they shouldn't

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

During a nearly 90-minute interview, The Tribal Chief took a shot at the 27-year-old, claiming that the latter will "never run SmackDown," a role the former has carried out in the last two years.

The Maverick had an interesting reply to Reigns' comments, which he shared on Instagram.

The Youtuber also seemingly indirectly challenged The Head of The Table, claiming he was ready to face Roman Reigns. The podcast, coupled with Paul's suggestion, has fuelled speculation that the two larger-than-life superstars will collide sooner rather than later.

On that note, we examine why WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul and why they shouldn't.

#4. Why WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul: It's a needle mover.

Roman Reigns is, hands down, the top star in sports entertainment, a fact reinforced when he recently topped the PWI top 500 list again. Logan Paul is a social media sensation and a former boxer who has amassed millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

WWE has a keen tendency to bring in celebrities to pop a rating and spike interest, which may have motivated the decision to sign Logan Paul to a contract in July 2022. The Tribal Chief, arguably the company's biggest star, has become a massive draw and a reliable needle-mover.

While both men have their detractors, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will draw fans from all areas of the globe. Moreover, it has a first-time appeal and the so-called "big-fight" feel, which will further elevate the money-making potential of the encounter.

#3. Why WWE shouldn't book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul: Neither man can afford a loss.

The Head of The Table is in the middle of an unprecedented reign of dominance, which is expected to last through WrestleMania 39. Reigns have not been pinned since December 2019, and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

The Maverick is still new to the world of professional wrestling. Paul has wrestled in two matches, first at WrestleMania 38 and then at SummerSlam 2022.

At The Show of Shows, he helped The Miz best The Mysterios, only to be betrayed by The A-Lister. The betrayal led to a colossal show-down at The Biggest Party of The Summer, which the YouTube sensation won.

Reigns cannot lose, for a loss will severely damage his aura and take away his invincibility. The same can be said for Paul, who has been built as a huge deal with tremendous star power and charisma.

However, many WWE Superstars, The Tribal Chief included, don't consider The Maverick a serious threat because Paul still has to prove himself. If the 27-year-old loses to Reigns, he will become another guy on the main roster with little star power.

#2. Why WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul: Both men would benefit from the program.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are massive stars.

Assuming that WWE goes ahead with a full-fledged televised program between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, aside from the inevitable rating spike, it will put both men to the test, especially The Maverick.

The Tribal Chief, he prides himself on being the "needle mover." Logan Paul is one of the few who can match Reigns' enormous star power as the YouTube sensation exerts considerable influence over sports and entertainment.

Defeating Paul will further elevate his credibility and establish him as WWE's biggest attraction.

If he miraculously pins and dethrones The Head of The Table, The Maverick will instantly launch himself into the upper echelons of sports entertainment, a spot he desperately wants. For a man who wants to excel everywhere he goes, defeating Reigns in a WWE ring on his turf is the ultimate accomplishment.

#1. Why WWE shouldn't book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul: The feud may expose The Maverick's weaknesses too soon.

Roman Reigns is a top-tier talent.

When a WWE Superstar is put to the test against a top-tier talent, it is usually a make-or-break situation. Take Kofi Kingston's feud with Randy Orton in 2009. The Viper won the feud, and Kingston became a perennial mid-carder.

More recently, John Cena put Roman Reigns to the test in 2017 and 2021. In both circumstances, Reigns came out as a bigger star.

Logan Paul will be in a similar situation to Kingston and Reigns. A feud with The Tribal Chief could make him or break him. The problem is that he may be getting ahead of himself by challenging the top guy in sports entertainment. With all due respect to The Miz and The Mysterios, they are nowhere near the level of The Head of The Table.

Assuming Paul Heyman is by his side, Logan would have a tough time keeping up with The Special Counsel and The Tribal Chief's promos, instantly making him look weak.

Thus far, The Maverick has incorporated wrestling maneuvers from his rivals and allies, including The Phenomenal Forearm and The Skull-Crushing Finale.

For someone with a diverse arsenal like Reigns, Logan's arsenal may not be varied enough to put up a fantastic wrestling match, which may suffer in terms of in-ring quality.

