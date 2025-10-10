  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 2 Stars who left WWE and 3 who re-signed in October 2025

2 Stars who left WWE and 3 who re-signed in October 2025

By Love Verma
Published Oct 10, 2025 02:30 GMT
WWE
Kofi KIngston is part of The New Day! [Image credits: WWE.com]

Over the past few weeks, several major WWE stars have re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion, while others have left the company. The list is not limited to the main roster but also includes NXT and WWE ID talents.

Ad

In this article, we will be looking at two stars who left and three who re-signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in October.

#2. Left - Zayda Steel

Just a few hours ago, Zayda Steel took to her official Twitter/X account and confirmed that she had decided to walk away from WWE and will not be renewing her ID contract.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

WWE ID provides independent wrestlers with a pathway to a potential career in World Wrestling Entertainment. Zayda expressed gratitude for the knowledge, experience, and opportunities she has gained, but she has decided not to continue with the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you," she wrote.
Ad
Ad

#3. Re-signed - Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar's contract situation witnessed major twists and turns, but according to an update from PWInsider, he has finally re-signed with the company after it expired a few days ago. Sources initially disclosed that he would become a free agent and declined a major renewal deal.

Ultimately, the Triple H-led creative regime was successful in re-signing him and now it's reported that his new contract involves more money and perks.

Ad

Re-signed - The New Day's #2. Kofi Kingston & #1. Xavier Woods are still with WWE

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are currently part of Monday Night RAW. Recently, Fightful Select confirmed that Kingston has inked a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Before this source disclosed that Woods had signed a multi-year extension with the company, with this, the New Day remains part of the Triple H-led creative regime.

Ad

#1. Left - Kylie Rae

Similar to Zayda Steel, Kylie Rae's contract with ID also expired today, but the star was informed that the company will not be renewing her contract. The star took to her official Twitter (X) account to thank everyone for the support they had given and expressed her enthusiasm for the next chapter in her life.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications