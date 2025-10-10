2 Stars who left WWE and 3 who re-signed in October 2025

Over the past few weeks, several major WWE stars have re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion, while others have left the company. The list is not limited to the main roster but also includes NXT and WWE ID talents.In this article, we will be looking at two stars who left and three who re-signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in October.#2. Left - Zayda SteelJust a few hours ago, Zayda Steel took to her official Twitter/X account and confirmed that she had decided to walk away from WWE and will not be renewing her ID contract.WWE ID provides independent wrestlers with a pathway to a potential career in World Wrestling Entertainment. Zayda expressed gratitude for the knowledge, experience, and opportunities she has gained, but she has decided not to continue with the company.&quot;I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you,&quot; she wrote.Zayda Steel @ZaydaSteelLINKI’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting#3. Re-signed - Santos EscobarSantos Escobar's contract situation witnessed major twists and turns, but according to an update from PWInsider, he has finally re-signed with the company after it expired a few days ago. Sources initially disclosed that he would become a free agent and declined a major renewal deal.Ultimately, the Triple H-led creative regime was successful in re-signing him and now it's reported that his new contract involves more money and perks.Re-signed - The New Day's #2. Kofi Kingston &amp; #1. Xavier Woods are still with WWEKofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are currently part of Monday Night RAW. Recently, Fightful Select confirmed that Kingston has inked a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.Before this source disclosed that Woods had signed a multi-year extension with the company, with this, the New Day remains part of the Triple H-led creative regime.#1. Left - Kylie RaeSimilar to Zayda Steel, Kylie Rae's contract with ID also expired today, but the star was informed that the company will not be renewing her contract. The star took to her official Twitter (X) account to thank everyone for the support they had given and expressed her enthusiasm for the next chapter in her life.