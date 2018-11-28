×
2 Stipulations Which The 'Bryan vs Styles' Match Should Get And 2 Which It Should Not  

Vinay Chhabaria
Top 5 / Top 10
514   //    28 Nov 2018, 21:27 IST

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will clash at WWE TLC next
Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will clash at WWE TLC next

WWE: Tables, Ladders and Chairs will be the final WWE pay-per-view of the year and the WWE Creative have booked a WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles for the event. While there's no doubt that this match will not the main event the show even in the absence of the Universal title since the WWE have already announced 2 TLC matches for the PPV.

Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles after hitting him with a low blow to win the WWE Championship on an episode of SmackDown Live. The Bearded G.O.A.T has portrayed a fantastic heel character on TV while AJ Styles has always received huge cheers from the WWE Universe. The two superstars have the talent to tear the house down at WWE TLC.

Given that both the superstars have earlier clashed in singles matches, the WWE Creative should add a stipulation to this match. Here are the 2 stipulations which the match should get and 2 which it should not:

#1 Should Get - No Holds Barred Match

A 'No Holds Barred' match would be the best stipulation for this match
A 'No Holds Barred' match would be the best stipulation for this match

Given that the Phenomenal One has very slim chances of regaining the title, the WWE Creative should let the heel pick up a win in a match where there are no rules. Daniel Bryan has the talent to perform brilliantly inside the ring and also received one of the most brutal beatings at the hands of Brock Lesnar recently.

On the other hand, AJ Styles has received more low blows than anyone on the roster and may receive one more at the hands of Bryan as it could be the way the WWE Creative would like to have the Yes Man retain the WWE championship.

WWE TLC Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE Championship
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
