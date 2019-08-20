2 Things WWE got right on RAW and 2 blunders they made

We saw a major twist on RAW this week

Monday Night RAW took place in Minnesota this week and we saw an exciting episode of the Red Brand. The flagship show carried the momentum from the past week and apart from some exciting segments, we also witnessed good matches.

The King of the Ring tournament began this week on RAW with two first round matches as Samoa Joe qualified for the next round by pinning Cesaro while Cedric Alexander defeated Sami Zayn. The other four King of the Ring competitors teamed up in a Tag Team Match when The Miz and Ricochet beat the team of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

Additionally on the show, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross proved their worth as the Tag Team Champions as they overpowered Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Most importantly, after missing out from RAW and SmackDown Live last week, The Fiend made his presence felt as he attacked Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

In the main event, a twist in the storyline saw the RAW Tag Team titles change hands and overall, the show had some astounding moments but there were a few segments which desired a lot more.

Let's find out two things WWE got right on RAW and two things that could be tagged as blunders from the show.

#2 Blunder: Dolph Ziggler lost another match

It's disappointing to see the current run of Dolph Ziggler in WWE. There is no denying that he is highly talented in the squared circle but he hasn't been utilized well. The Showoff faced Roman Reigns on RAW this week as the latter picked up a victory.

A couple of months ago, Ziggler returned to the company and attacked the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. When he challenged for the most coveted prize of the Blue Brand, a large number of fans speculated a better run for Ziggler but his momentum was derailed.

After challenging Kingston twice, Ziggler was squashed by Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules. and was soon decimated by Goldberg at SummerSlam. Ziggler also lost to The Miz on RAW in what was an easy victory for the A-Lister.

This week, Ziggler fought Reigns and lost to the Big Dog. The match should not have taken place as Reigns is involved in a different storyline and in recent times, Ziggler has finished on the losing side in a number of clashes. Considering his proficiency in the ring, he certainly deserves better.

